Influential Women: Jacqueline Andrews: Executive Leader Driving Equity & Transformative Change in Social Services

NC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investigations and Assessments Supervisor in North Carolina Champions Compassionate Leadership, Advocacy, and Community ImpactJacqueline Andrews is a dynamic executive leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning criminal justice, human services, legal advocacy, and investigations. Currently serving as an Investigations/Assessments Supervisor in North Carolina, she brings a proven record of advancing program management, promoting equitable outcomes, and fostering systemic improvements across government and community sectors.A lifelong learner, Jacqueline holds dual Master’s degrees in Business and Public Administration, a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice/Legal Advocacy from Southern New Hampshire University, and an Associate’s in Sociology from Riverside Community College, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. Over the past 17 years, she has combined her professional expertise with volunteerism and mentorship, reflecting a deep commitment to uplifting others and transforming perceptions of social services.Jacqueline attributes her success to a combination of resilience, purpose-driven leadership, and an unwavering commitment to service. From an early age, she recognized the importance of advocacy, particularly for those whose voices are often unheard. This understanding has guided her educational pursuits and career choices, driving her to take on roles that challenge systems and foster equity. Mentorship has also played a key role in her journey, and Jacqueline actively seeks to pay it forward by guiding others. Throughout her career, she has led with compassion and integrity, striving to make a meaningful impact in her community, workplace, and beyond.The most valuable career advice Jacqueline has received emphasized understanding the impact of her work. She recalls being told, “Don’t just do the work—understand the impact.” This guidance reshaped her approach to leadership and service, reminding her that success is not measured solely by achievements or titles, but by remaining connected to purpose and the people she serves. This principle continues to anchor her in challenging roles, allowing her to lead with both strategy and empathy.For young women entering the field of social services, Jacqueline advises asking the hard questions, leading with empathy, and staying grounded in one’s purpose. She encourages newcomers to recognize the power of their voices, advocate fiercely, set boundaries, and assert themselves in every room where decisions are made. According to Jacqueline, resilience, perspective, and compassion are among the most vital tools for navigating the demands of this challenging yet rewarding profession.Jacqueline identifies one of the greatest challenges in social services today as addressing the growing complexity of client needs amid limited resources and systemic barriers. She notes that professionals often work within institutions that require reform while striving to serve vulnerable populations effectively. Yet she views these challenges as opportunities for transformative change. By embracing innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and trauma-informed practices, social services can be re-imagined to center equity, lived experience, and holistic care—benefiting both clients and the workforce that supports them.In both her professional and personal life, Jacqueline is guided by the values of integrity, compassion, and accountability. She believes in leading with honesty, treating others with empathy, and taking responsibility for her actions. These principles shape her decision-making, the relationships she builds, and the lasting impact she strives to create in the communities she serves.Learn More about Jacqueline Andrews:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jacqueline-andrews Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

