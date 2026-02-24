Elevator Opens New Co-Warehousing Community in Saint Louis, Missouri: Open House February 26th

Aerial view of Elevator’s new 67,300 sq ft co‑warehousing and office facility on Macklind Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.

St. Louis stood out to us because of its entrepreneurial energy and innovative community. We're excited to officially open our doors and help small businesses grow and scale.” — Emiliano Lerda, CEO & Co-Founder of Elevator

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Louis, MO — February 24, 2026 — Elevator , a co-warehousing community for small businesses and entrepreneurs, will officially open its newest location at 1230 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, MO, just blocks away from the Saint Louis Science Center on Monday, March 2nd, 2026. Spanning 67,300 square feet, the new facility marks the company's second Missouri location and fifth overall, continuing its rapid Midwest expansion and its mission to elevate small businesses and communities through flexible workspaces, logistics support, and collaborative community environments.The St. Louis facility integrates micro-warehouses, private offices, and shared amenities under one roof. Featuring 8 dock doors, 118 parking spaces, 84 flexible warehouse units, 56 private office suites, coworking areas, conference and meeting rooms, event space, photo and video equipment, and daily carrier pickups from UPS, FedEx, and USPS. The space is purpose-built to serve the growing needs of St. Louis startups, e-commerce brands, creatives, and entrepreneurs."Having run an e-commerce brand ourselves, we know the challenges of growing a business from home and making constant trips to the post office," said Shannon Lerda, President & Co-Founder of Elevator. "Elevator gives small business owners the flexibility, amenities, and the community we wished we had. We're thrilled to finally be here and to start supporting the founders in St. Louis who have been waiting for this.""St. Louis stood out to us because of its entrepreneurial energy and innovative community," said Emiliano Lerda, CEO & Co-Founder of Elevator. "We're excited to officially open our doors and help small businesses grow and scale."To celebrate the opening, Elevator will host a Pre-Launch Open House + Networking event on Thursday, February 26, from 4:00–7:00 PM at 1230 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO. The casual, open-house style evening invites local founders and business owners to stop by anytime after 4:00 PM to explore the space, connect with fellow entrepreneurs, and enjoy drinks and bites. Elevator staff will be on site to give tours. The event is free to attend. Visit our website to RSVP.With the St. Louis opening, Elevator continues to strengthen its Midwest presence and its mission to elevate small businesses through flexible space, logistics, and community support. Book a tour today to explore the new St. Louis facility and join the growing Elevator community at elevatorspaces.com/locations/st-louis/About ElevatorFounded in 2021 by Shannon and Emiliano Lerda, Elevator combines co-working and warehousing in a unique co-warehousing model designed for small businesses with physical goods and service-based businesses. From micro-warehouse units to private offices, flexible spaces, logistics support, access to capital, and a thriving entrepreneurial community, Elevator is a hub for small business growth. Inspired by their own e-commerce journey, the Lerdas created Elevator to empower small businesses within a collaborative, resource-rich environment. Learn more and book a tour at elevatorspaces.com.

