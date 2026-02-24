Why ‘Heart’ Is a Business Standard: Journey Payroll & HR Recognizes Q4 Award Recipients

Kevin, CEO, presenting Heart Awards

Journey recognizes Q4 team members whose service consistency and compliance focus strengthen employer confidence and trust.

The Heart Award reflects more than our daily standard. It recognizes those who lead with service, protect our clients with excellence, and build long term trust in how payroll and HR should be done.” — Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HR

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As small and mid-sized employers navigate increasing payroll complexity, evolving labor regulations, and heightened compliance scrutiny, consistency and clarity matter more than ever. At Journey Payroll & HR, “heart” is not a slogan. It reflects the way our team shows up for clients every day, delivering payroll and HR services with accuracy, accountability, and the kind of responsiveness that builds long-term trust.Journey Payroll & HR has announced its Q4 2025 award recipients, recognizing team members whose work strengthens service reliability, compliance accountability, and client confidence across the organization.The Q4 2025 Heart Award recipients include:• Ciana Violet, Senior Client Success Specialist• Ashley Brink, Payroll Implementation Specialist• Shelby McCormack, Client Engagement Coordinator• Sara Willox, Payroll Implementation Systems Specialist• Steven Harris, Franchise OwnerJourney leadership often describes the Heart Award simply:“The Heart Award is about the people who lead with heart in everything they do. They support clients and teammates alike with positivity, steadiness, and a readiness to jump in whenever needed.”The Heart Award honors individuals who consistently demonstrate integrity, proactive communication, and disciplined service execution. While titles vary, recipients share a common outcome. They reduce employer stress by protecting payroll accuracy, ensuring smoother implementations, and responding to challenges with clarity and urgency.Kevin Welch, CEO and Founder of Journey Payroll & HR, emphasized the deeper standard behind the recognition:“The Heart Award symbolizes something beyond the standard we hold ourselves to every day at Journey. It recognizes team members who stand out even in a group of amazing humans by leading with service, protecting our clients with excellence, and treating people with respect even when no one is watching. That heart-centered leadership is what allows us to build long-term trust and deliver payroll and HR the way it should be done.”For employers, that standard translates into faster issue resolution, clearer guidance during regulatory changes, and consistent communication across every payroll cycle. As compliance demands grow more complex from tax administration to workforce documentation, Journey’s quarterly recognition program reinforces accountability at every level of service delivery. By elevating team members who combine operational precision with thoughtful client support, the company ensures that growth never comes at the expense of reliability.In addition to the Heart Awards, Journey recognized Michael Pierce, Chief Revenue Officer, with the Q4 MVP Award. The MVP Award highlights leadership that strengthens systems, improves performance alignment across franchise markets, and protects long-term client experience. In his role as CRO, Pierce has focused on refining scalable processes that support franchise owners while maintaining consistent service standards nationwide.Unlike recognition programs centered solely on output metrics, Journey’s awards reflect a broader philosophy. Sustainable payroll and HR support requires both technical discipline and human awareness. Through its franchise model that combines local ownership with national level infrastructure, Journey maintains direct accountability while delivering the tools and compliance support employers depend on.As businesses move further into 2026, facing continued regulatory evolution and workforce shifts, Journey Payroll & HR remains focused on strengthening internal standards so employers can operate with confidence, clarity, and reduced administrative strain.Journey Payroll & HR is a payroll and human resources services company partnering with small and mid-sized employers to deliver transparent, people first payroll, HR, and compliance solutions. Through a growing franchise model that blends local ownership with national level tools and infrastructure, Journey helps businesses navigate workforce complexity with consistency and trust.To learn more or request a consultation, visit www.JourneyPayrollHR.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.