CFGMS Announces the Appointment of Patrick Connelly as a CFGMS Underwriting Franchise Partner

CFGMS Underwriting Franchise Partner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFG Merchant Solutions(CFGMS) is proud to announce the appointment of Patrick Connelly as an Underwriting Franchise Partner. This appointment reflects CFGMS’s continued investment in underwriting excellence, operational leadership, and scalable growth across its funding platform. Patrick has been with the company for more than nine years, serving as Vice President of Product, and brings extensive experience in alternative business financing, underwriting, and team leadership. His deep expertise in risk assessment, deal structuring, and revenue-based financing continues to strengthen CFGMS’s ability to deliver fast, responsible, and customized working capital solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide.“Patrick brings a strong combination of underwriting expertise and leadership that will support CFGMS’s ongoing expansion and long-term success,” said Bill Gallagher, President of CFG Merchant SolutionsIn his role as an Underwriting Franchise Partner, Patrick will oversee underwriting operations within his franchise team, support his ISO Partners, and help drive consistent and efficient funding processes to support small businesses.CFGMS looks forward to Patrick’s continued contributions as the company continues to expand its underwriting franchise teams to deliver flexible, growth-focused funding solutions.CFGMS Underwriting Franchise PartnersAt CFGMS, Underwriting Franchise Partners receive full support from an experienced, in-house team. Partners benefit from expert funding guidance, streamlined processes, and the same level of responsiveness, transparency, and dedication that define the CFGMS brand. The program offers a unique opportunity to build long-term value and access unlimited earning potential with a premier leader in revenue-based financing.About CFGMSCFG Merchant Solutionsoffers a unique business model built on innovation, transparency, and performance. Through its profit-sharing funding platform, CFGMS delivers flexible revenue-based financing and customized working capital solutions designed to help businesses improve cash flow, streamline operations, and scale efficiently. With a strong focus on partner success and underwriting integrity, CFGMS continues to be a trusted leader in alternative business finance.If you are interested in joining the team as an Underwriting Franchise Partner, visit: https://cfgmerchantsolutions.com/franchise/ For questions or more information, please contact:

