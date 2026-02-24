IMPACCT Brooklyn Hosts 2026 Emerald Ball, Marking 60+ Years of Building and Sustaining Communities in Central Brooklyn

IMPACCT Brooklyn's 2026 Emerald Ball

This year’s theme, “IMPACCT. Ignite. Inspire.”, celebrates the power of community and the leaders who fuel resilience, equity, and justice in our neighborhoods.

The Emerald Ball is more than just a fundraising event; it is a vital reflection of IMPACCT Brooklyn’s core values: quality, transparency, consistency, and partnership.” — Jamal C. Robinson, Executive Director of IMPACCT Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMPACCT Brooklyn , one of Brooklyn’s most enduring and impactful community development corporations and affordable housing developers, proudly invites the community to celebrate 62 years of service, advocacy, and transformation at its Emerald Ball. This signature black-tie affair will take place on Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg, an iconic Brooklyn venue with breathtaking skyline views. The Emerald Ball promises an unforgettable evening where purpose meets celebration, bringing together civic leaders, philanthropists, business owners, and community champions who believe in a stronger, more equitable Brooklyn.Since 1964, IMPACCT Brooklyn has been on the front lines of affordable housing, tenant and homeowner protection, and economic empowerment. IMPACCT Brooklyn also supports local entrepreneurs and small businesses with legal/financial services, conflict mediation, and lease negotiations. Furthermore, IMPACCT Brooklyn's social services offer intensive case management to foster self-reliance through tenant rights workshops, housing lottery help, and first-time homebuying events.“The Emerald Ball is more than just a fundraising event; it is a vital reflection of IMPACCT Brooklyn’s core values: quality, transparency, consistency, and partnership. At its heart, the Ball serves as a powerful catalyst to ignite possibility within the communities we serve, demonstrating the profound potential that exists when people are empowered and supported.” - Jamal C. Robinson, Executive Director of IMPACCT BrooklynThis exclusive evening brings together IMPACCT's dedicated supporters to advance its mission of building, restoring, and preserving quality housing and educational services in Brooklyn. The event includes a cocktail reception, a live auction, a plated dinner, inspiring speakers, live music performances by The Soapbox Presents and Damien Sneed, remarks from Attorney General Letitia James, and award presentations honoring those recognized for affordable housing, small businesses, and resident empowerment/advocacy. Guided by the theme 'IMPACCT. Ignite. Inspire.', the 2026 Emerald Ball will honor three transformational leaders:- Valerie White, Senior Executive Director of LISC NY (Community Builder Award), for her extraordinary leadership in housing preservation.- Brandon J. Hurst, Entrepreneur and Strategist (Local Business Trailblazer Award), for his innovation and commitment to local economic growth.- Pat Julien, Director of the Homeowner Department at IMPACCT Brooklyn (Shirley Chisholm Award), for her tireless advocacy and commitment to our organizational values."Proceeds from the Emerald Ball directly support IMPACCT Brooklyn’s mission to build, restore, and preserve quality housing and education to keep our residents rooted in Brooklyn. Click HERE to purchase tickets or become a sponsor.For inquiries, interviews, and media opportunities, please contact Willow Vaitovas at willow@tenenicole.com or 973.975.5673.ABOUT IMPACCT BROOKLYNIMPACCT Brooklyn is one of New York City’s leading community development organizations, dedicated to affordable housing, economic development, and neighborhood preservation. With over six decades of service, IMPACCT Brooklyn ensures residents have access to safe housing, supportive services, and resources that foster stability, dignity, and growth. Our commitment to affordable housing is ongoing, and we will continue to work tirelessly to provide safe and stable housing for all.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.