A MAGNIficent Return: New Zealand’s Premier Expedition Race Gears Up for a Global Showdown

Trekking at The MAGNIficent Expedition Race Packrafting will be a big part of The MAGNIficent once again Hike-a-Bike at The MAGNIficent Technical mountain biking at The MAGNIficent Navigation will be key for teams at The MAGNIficent

The MAGNIficent expedition adventure race returns to New Zealand's South Island as part of the Adventure Racing World Series

I am so proud of the MAGNIficent team who put their hearts into the race as they build towards realising their dream of hosting the Adventure Racing World Championships in New Zealand” — Heidi Muller. CEO ARWS

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a spectacular inaugural event that competitors called "brutally rewarding" and "relentless to the very end", the MAGNIficent expedition adventure race returns to New Zealand's South Island from February 28 to March 7, 2026. An Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) Qualifier, the race will once again test international teams in one of the world's most iconic adventure racing destinations.A MAGNIficent 500km Expedition Through SouthlandThe 2026 edition will feature a challenging 500-kilometer course traversing the rugged and breathtaking terrain of the Southland and Otago regions, with the town of Gore stepping up as the host city. Competitors will traverse a landscape that includes mountains, canyons, forest, tussock-covered hillsides and dense bush. The race also features a coasteering stage which will not be for the faint hearted as teams will swim and climb around cliffs washed by the fierce Southern Ocean tides. Every stage of The MAGNIficent is designed to present a unique challenge.To complete the course, teams must stay together at all times as they trek, mountain bike and packraft, all the time navigating their own route. Off-trail hiking and bushwhacking, mountain biking on steep technical descents and singletrack, and packrafting on fast flowing rivers will all be part of the challenge.The course designers are identical twin brothers Andy and Jason Magness (The MAGNI), and their trademark style is to set routes with demanding navigation and include stages with a high level of technical challenge. Their innovative courses often feature hybrid disciplines, such as bike-rafting and grueling hike-a-bike sections.Beyond the physical disciplines, the MAGNIficent will push teams to their mental limits. Operating on minimal sleep, competitors will battle extreme weather, navigate through 10 hours of darkness each day, and carry heavy packs loaded with mandatory survival gear and sometimes double packrafts. To reach the finish line at The MAGNIficent will test the individual strength of every racer, their teamwork and endurance.An "Unsupported" Format and Reduced Environmental ImpactTo ensure a fair competition for international competitors and to reduce the event's carbon footprint, the race has an "unsupported" format. Teams will not have support crews; instead, race staff will move team equipment and resupply boxes to transition areas around the course. Beyond that, teams are entirely self-reliant, packing their own food, choosing what to carry and when to sleep.The environmental impact of the race on the host region is a priority for The MAGNIficent and racers will reuse the numbered bibs from the first race, complete with a few battle scars from last time! The race has also designed a unique trophy in the shape of a kiwi, which is constructed from old race equipment and bike parts. (The Trophy is called Ka Tipu and will act as the Kaitiaki, or guardian of the race.)A Global Line Up Takes on Legendary Kiwi PowerhousesA defining feature of the MAGNIficent is its mission to bring international racers to New Zealand, to race in some of the best adventure racing terrain in the world, and to face off against the legendary local talent on a level playing field.The international connections and media platform of the Adventure Racing World Series and the race status as a World Championship Qualifier has helped to bring 9 international teams to the starting line up of 30. There are 3 from the USA, 3 from Australia, and 1 each from Estonia, Japan, and the Czech Republic. There are individual racers from further afield too, including Switzerland, Belgium, Canada, and the UK.The international team 4 Hour Fuel is in the line up, alongside Supernova, and Team thisABILITY from the USA. Australia is fielding Wandering Wombats, Wild Earth and the experienced Aussie Pavlova team. The global reach of the race is further highlighted by the return of Japan's highly experienced Team EAST WIND, which has a huge media following. Estonia's Tactical Foodpack, and a Czech Republic squad led by veteran racer Pavel Paloncy complete the international line up.These international challengers will have their work cut out for them against a stacked lineup of New Zealand teams who possess an undeniable home advantage. The international visitors will face some adventure racing legends in Team Rab, which includes multiple World Champions Chris Forne and Stu Lynch, racing with Theo Wordsworth and Emily Wilson.Other standout Kiwi teams include Forever Forests Racing, who come into the event currently ranked 13th in the world, the experienced Further Faster AR squad, R2D2 (formerly Mixed Nuts) who raced well last year, and Team Kaikora Adventure, led by top navigator Tim Farrant.The 2026 roster also showcases the sport's incredible diversity, ranging from MK Racing, who aim to be the oldest team on the course with a combined age of 213, to the young up-and-comers of Magnificent Youth, featuring 18-year-old Louie Burger, who impressively broke into the top 10 as a 17-year-old during the 2025 race. They will have a young guns contest with Team FEAR (a version of FEAR Youth). There’s also one all-female team in the line up, Team Lost Plotters.High Stakes and Global SupportAs The Magnificent is an Adventure Racing World Series Qualifier, the stakes for the 2026 race are high. The winning premier mixed team will earn a coveted free entry to the 2026 Adventure Racing World Championship in Corsica, and as the race is already full a Qualifier win is the only way onto the start list now.The ARWS has internationally accepted rules to ensure fair competition and the independent referees for this Qualifier will be Jan Leverton and Kim Beckinsale of Australia. Both are experienced racers and also ARWS Race organisers with their own all women’s Amazons Australia stage race in Queensland.ARWS CEO Heidi Muller commented, “It’s wonderful to see The MAGNIficent building such a strong race crew and media team, and they will be backed by our online staff providing greater media reach and referee support. The ARWS global community will follow and support the race and having just raced in New Zealand myself at the Spirited Women Adventure Race (part of the ARWS Oceania Series) I know first hand what a perfect adventure racing setting New Zealand is, and we can show that to the world.“I am so proud of the MAGNIficent team for their commitment and deep love of the sport. They put their hearts into The Magnificent and improve with each race as they build towards realising their dream of hosting the Adventure Racing World Championships in New Zealand.”Despite the epic scale of the event, organizers priced the entry fee at just $5,000 NZD ($3,000 USD), and say it is "maybe the best value expedition race on the planet". The event is proudly powered by title sponsor Meridian Energy, a partnership built on shared values of community, adventure, and a commitment to renewable energy.Follow the Action: Live Tracking and Media CoverageThe Magnificent #2 is scheduled to begin on February 28 with team check-ins and a prologue stage, leading up to the official race start on March 1st. The course will close on March 7 at 7.00 PM.For fans, family, and global "dot watchers" eager to follow the adventure, the MAGNIficent promises an immersive viewing experience. Supported by a professional media team, the race will provide continuous updates of the drama, strategic choices, and mind-blowing scenery throughout the event.Capturing the magnitude and magnificence of such an event is much more challenging than other endurance competitions, so the MAGNIficent team is working closely with a world-class adventure media team led by American Darren Steinbach, a talented expedition racer himself. The media team includes world renowned photographer Guillermo Gutierrez of Mexico and a host of strong local and international talent.Spectators can track the teams' progress via live satellite trackers on the event website and enjoy regular commentary, video and photo updates on the social media channels of both the Adventure Racing World Series and The MAGNIficent.

Get Ready for The MAGNIficent 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.