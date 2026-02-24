Influential Women: Lisa Rose Zarcone, Child Safety And Mental Health Advocate, Author And Speaker

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CASA Regional Director for New England and Massachusetts National Ambassador for NAASCA Advancing Awareness, Healing, and Education for Vulnerable Children and Families and Supporting Adult Survivors of Abuse and TraumaSpringfield, Massachusetts — Lisa Rose Zarcone is a dedicated child and mental health advocate, author, public keynote speaker, and CASA Regional Director for New England. Recognized as a 2023 Women of Impact Award recipient, she also serves as the Massachusetts National Ambassador for the National Association of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse (NAASCA). Through her advocacy, speaking engagements, and leadership roles, Lisa amplifies the voices of the voiceless, promoting awareness, education, and healing for children and families affected by abuse and mental health challenges.As an author, Lisa has published two impactful works. The Unspoken Truth is a memoir that chronicles her own journey through trauma and resilience, written through the eyes of a child giving the reader the child’s perspective of abuse right in the moment, while The Book of Joann shares her mother’s story and lifelong struggle with mental illness and their complex relationship as mother and daughter. These books serve as educational and inspirational platforms, illustrating the effects of mental health and child safety on families while encouraging readers to find their own voices. Inspired by her granddaughter, Lisa is also developing a children’s series designed to teach young readers about unique family dynamics, empathy, and compassion.Lisa’s story has resonated internationally, reaching audiences in New Zealand, Australia, Africa, China, Europe, and Canada. Her raw honesty has connected with people from all walks of life, proving that personal experiences of trauma can bridge shared understanding and inspire collective change. Breaking the Silence marked the beginning of her extraordinary journey, and she continues to leverage her voice to foster awareness and transformation.In addition to her advocacy and writing, Lisa is a versatile artist, blogger, podcaster, and social media influencer. She balances her many roles with grace and intentionality, guided by faith, inspiration, and transparency. Her work empowers individuals, raises mental health awareness, and champions child safety, encouraging others to embrace their own journeys and walk boldly in their truth.Lisa attributes her success to her deep faith and spirituality, which inspire her daily commitment to helping others. She credits much of her guidance to incredible mentors and inspirational figures such as Maya Angelou, Princess Diana, and Mother Teresa, whose lives exemplified compassion, service, and resilience. As a young adult, Lisa formed a pivotal connection with her high school art teacher, who supported her during a turbulent period and encouraged her to dream big. She recalls admiring his kindness, compassion, and ability to see beyond her walls—qualities that shaped her own approach to mentorship and advocacy.The most valuable career advice Lisa has received emphasizes reflection and purpose. She learned to consider her own upbringing and life experiences, asking, “Why am I here, and what can I bring to the table to help someone?” This mindset has guided her to lead with intention, service, and authenticity in every endeavor. She also embraces dreaming boldly, envisioning her goals fully, and then taking deliberate action to achieve them.For young women entering her fields of advocacy, public speaking, and authorship, Lisa encourages preparation, authenticity, and resilience. She advises newcomers to thoroughly research their topics, speak with confidence, and maintain approachability and kindness. In writing, she stresses the importance of clarity, purpose, and engagement, whether pursuing self-publishing or traditional publishing. Lisa’s own experience spans both approaches—self-publishing her first book and successfully pitching her second to a traditional publisher—giving her valuable insight into the industry.Lisa identifies one of the biggest challenges in her field as being seen and heard, particularly when addressing sensitive topics like child abuse and mental health. She recognizes the stigma surrounding these issues and the difficulty many have in confronting uncomfortable realities. Nonetheless, she speaks from the heart, sharing “unspoken truths” with courage and determination. Despite these challenges, Lisa sees opportunities arising from her tenacity and the gradual progress in raising awareness and bridging gaps. She remains committed to being a voice for the voiceless, understanding that meaningful change requires patience and perseverance.Lisa places the highest importance on connection, balance, and growth in both her professional and personal life. She finds grounding and inspiration in nature, whether through gardening, spending time outdoors, or appreciating the beauty of her surroundings. Family is central to her world—she cherishes her amazing husband of forty years, three children and four grandchildren—and she actively nurtures her mind through reading and lifelong learning.Art and poetry have long served as meaningful outlets for Lisa, offering her creative freedom and the ability to express herself without limits. She also dedicates time to volunteering, supporting both people and animals in need, reflecting her belief that kindness and compassion are among the most valuable gifts one can share with others. Through these values, Lisa cultivates a life that is both purposeful and deeply connected to those around her. She always exuberates her most authentic self in all that she does. Her forever motto, “Embrace The Journey,” has been a driving force with this important mindset of being in the moment.Learn More about Lisa Rose Zarcone:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lisarose-zarcone or through her website, https://www.lisazarcone.net/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

