OPEN WING ALLIANCE APPLAUDS LAGARDÈRE TRAVEL RETAIL’S 100% CAGE-FREE EGG FULFILLMENT AND FIRST REPORTING OF EGG CREDITS

Transparency and global sourcing innovation show a scalable pathway for global companies to meet cage-free commitments, including in complex markets like Asia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Wing Alliance (OWA), a global coalition of 84 animal protection organizations in 72 countries, is celebrating a major global victory for animals. Lagardère Travel Retail, a premier global operator specializing in retail and food service for travelers, has confirmed it has fulfilled its global commitment to source 100% cage-free eggs across all markets worldwide. The victory follows a collaboration between Lagardère Travel Retail and the OWA.

Lagardère Travel Retail operates more than 4,900 stores across over 50 countries, serving travelers in airports, railway stations, and other transportation hubs around the world. The company has now reached 100% cage-free sourcing globally, including in Asia, where they report a (transparent) breakdown of 62% physical cage-free eggs and 38% cage-free egg credits. This makes Lagardère Travel Retail the first company in the world to report cage-free egg credits as part of a successful pathway to full global fulfillment.

“This is exactly what global leadership on animal welfare looks like,” said Sara Santos, Senior Global Corporate Relations Lead, Open Wing Alliance. “Lagardère Travel Retail didn’t just meet its commitment, it delivered it across every market, including regions where cage-free supply can be more challenging. By combining physical cage-free sourcing with credible cage-free credits, the company has shown that full global fulfillment is both achievable and scalable.”

More than 2,750 companies worldwide have committed to transitioning to 100% cage-free eggs, yet many continue to miss deadlines or fail to report progress. Lagardère Travel Retail’s full global fulfillment stands in contrast to companies that remain stalled, emphasizing the importance of transparency, innovation, and follow-through in addressing the ongoing suffering of hens confined in cages.

Caged egg systems restrict hens so severely that they are unable to fully spread their wings, leading to chronic stress, bone fractures, and reproductive disease. Transitioning to cage-free systems significantly improves animal welfare by allowing birds greater freedom of movement and more natural behaviors.

About the Open Wing Alliance

Founded in 2016 by The Humane League, the Open Wing Alliance is a coalition of 84 animal protection organizations in 72 countries on six continents, trailblazing farm animal welfare in nearly every market globally. Through shared knowledge, resources, and people power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide with over 3,000 corporate commitments to enforce higher animal welfare policies secured around the world.

