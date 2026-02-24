Trilogy’s $2.5M goal for Mental Health Center within reach, Board rallies support to raise $146K as Trilogy Day nears

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilogy, a nonprofit community behavioral healthcare organization, is entering the final phase of its Breaking Down Walls for Mental Health campaign to fund the renovation of its new South Side Wellness Center in the Chatham neighborhood. With 95% of its $2.5M goal raised, the organization is calling on supporters for the remaining $146,000. Once funded, Trilogy’s new 24,000-square-foot center at 8541 S. State Street will significantly expand mental healthcare access on the South Side. Trilogy’s Board of Directors has launched a coordinated two-week push encouraging the public to donate and share the campaign to broaden its reach between now and Trilogy Day on 3/3/26.

"Our goal to increase access to mental health is within reach," said Kim Casey, Trilogy Board Chair. "We’re now providing intensive community outreach, family and individual therapy, child and adolescent therapy, drop-in support services, and more. An array of services is now available to our South Side communities that have been left out of the mental health conversation for too long." The center has been fully operational since fall, 2025, and services are available to people regardless of income or insurance status.

“People on the South Side deserve more access to mental health resources,” said Susan Doig, Trilogy President & CEO. “We’re incredibly close to providing this fully funded resource to increase access in the community. With only $146,000 left to go, every donation makes a difference in this effort, and we're calling on our community to help us finish strong." Supporters are encouraged to follow Trilogy on social media and share campaign posts leading up to Trilogy Day, the campaign’s final day of action on March 3, 2026, to close the remaining funding gap. Trilogy is on LinkedIn @Trilogy, Instagram @trilogychibhc, and Facebook @Trilogy, Inc.

About Trilogy Day

Trilogy Day is intended to remind communities that mental health is essential to overall community wellbeing. It is a day to recognize and thank those who support and advance mental healthcare, and to elevate the stories and voices of individuals in recovery as well as those who support them throughout their journey, and to raise awareness that we all play a role in supporting mental healthcare in Chicago. Trilogy Day was first observed in 2025.

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a nonprofit behavioral health organization providing comprehensive, integrated care that empowers people in recovery to build meaningful, independent lives. For nearly 55 years, Trilogy has supported individuals living with serious mental illnesses — including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, depression, and co-occurring substance use or homelessness. Every day, Trilogy delivers high-quality, community-based care to some of Chicago’s most marginalized residents. People seeking information about services are encouraged to call 773.382.4060 or email intake@TrilogyInc.org. Learn more or support their work at TrilogyInc.org.

