Goldman Sachs Alternatives Backs Andion CH4 With €67 Million Private Credit Facility Press Release

MILAN, ITALY, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andion CH4 Renewables Srl (“Andion”), a European biogas developer, owner and operator, has reached financial close of a €67 million facility for developing its short-term pipeline in Italy and the Nordic region. The facility has been provided by Private Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, representing a major milestone in Andion’s strategic mission to become a large European biomethane operator. The current shareholders of Andion have on top made a considerable equity contribution led by Equitix. The transaction was arranged by Carlingford and Andion was advised by BNP Paribas as financial advisor, and by GSK Stockman, De Berti Jacchia and Cirio as legal advisors, in connection with the transaction.The European biogas market is entering a period of accelerated growth, driven by energy security priorities, REPowerEU objectives, and Europe’s Fit for 55 climate targets. Across Italy and Northern Europe, biogas and biomethane are increasingly recognised as critical energy infrastructure, enabling the circular use of organic waste while delivering dispatchable, locally produced renewable gas for industry, transport, and power. In addition to replacing fossil fuels, biogas plays a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by capturing methane from organic waste streams and converting it into usable energy, delivering immediate and measurable carbon-reduction benefits. As a result, engineered biogas assets are emerging as a resilient, long-term investment class that supports Europe’s transition to a low-carbon, resource-efficient energy system, while contributing to climate mitigation, energy independence, and sustainable waste management at scale.“This marks a significant realisation and commitment of our steadily growing biomethane platform in the Italian and Swedish biomethane marketplace. Our partnership with Goldman Sachs Alternatives and our current shareholders demonstrates a strong confidence in foremost our team, but also our technology, project development and ability to deliver, own and operate biogas projects at scale. This transaction underscores our team’s ability to attract yet another blue-chip financial partner.” said Jonas Martin-Löf, CEO and Chairman of Andion."The unique construct of Andion's portfolio required a tailored financing, and we are excited to support Andion's management team and shareholders with a structured private credit solution to accelerate the growth of their platform.” said Christian Schaefer, Managing Director, and Co-Head of Climate Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.“Equitix has been an investor in Andion for several years and continues to back management, the strategic plan and very much welcomes the new partnership with Goldman Sachs Alternatives to grow the company.”, said Oskar Backman, Managing Director, and Head of Nordic for Equitix.About Andion CH4 RenewablesAndion CH4 Renewables is a European biogas company that develops, designs, builds, operates, and owns renewable energy infrastructure converting organic waste into biogas and biomethane. Operating across Italy and Northern Europe, Andion delivers engineered solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing fossil energy and preventing the release of methane from waste, one of the most potent climate pollutants. By embedding ESG principles across the full asset lifecycle, Andion ensures measurable carbon performance, responsible operations, and long-term value creation in support of Europe’s decarbonisation and circular-economy objectives.About Private Credit at Goldman Sachs AlternativesGoldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has more than $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2025.Established in 1996, Private Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives is one of the world’s largest private credit investors with over $140 billion in assets across direct lending, mezzanine debt, hybrid capital and asset-based lending strategies. The team’s deep industry and product knowledge, extensive relationships and global footprint position the firm to deliver scaled outcomes with speed and certainty, supporting companies from the lower middle market to large cap in size.ContactsStaffan Eriksson Head of M&A and Corporate Finance, Andion CH4+41 79 905 93 03seriksson@andionch4.comBarabino&PartnersAgota Dozsa – a.dozsa@barabino.it – +39 338 7424061

