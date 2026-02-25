FROM JAWS TO STAR WARS: ICONIC FILM & TELEVISION ARTIFACTS TAKE CENTER STAGE IN $9 MILLION AUCTION

JAWS (1975) Screen Matched Harpoon Gun with Case est. $250,000 - $500,000 STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Light-Up C-3PO Head est. $350,000 - $700,000

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quint’s Harpoon Gun & Fishing Rod from Jaws (1975) - C-3PO Head - ‘Wilson’ used by Tom Hanks - Cowardly Lion's Medal of Courage from The Wizard of Oz (1939) - Willy Wonka Golden Ticket - The Marauder's Map - The Simpsons - plus props and costumes from films starring Johnny Depp, Christian Bale, Robert Redford and many more!Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, returns this spring with an exceptional lineup of film and television props, costumes, production materials, and more, at its first Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of the year, taking place from 25–27 March 2026 in Los Angeles. The three-day event will present more than 1,550 rare lots available for worldwide bidding, with a combined pre-sale estimate of $9 million.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Leading the auction are two iconic grail pieces from Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975), presented following the film’s landmark 50th anniversary last year. Headlining the selection is the screen-matched Harpoon Gun used by Quint (Robert Shaw) and Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), accompanied by its original case from aboard the Orca. The piece carries an estimate of $250,000–$500,000. Also offered is Quint’s screen-matched Fenwick fishing rod with production-used reel. Featured during the film’s early shark encounter and handled by Quint, Hooper, and Brody, the rod is estimated at $75,000–$150,000. Together, these pieces stand as two of the most significant artifacts to ever surface from the movie and head to public auction.The auction also features standout pieces from the Star Wars universe. Leading the curation is a Light-Up C-3PO head from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), the only known example of Threepio’s head from the second film to appear on the collector market, with a pre-sale estimate of $350,000–$700,000. Also offered is Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) hero lightsaber hilt from Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), seen during Rey’s confrontation with Kylo Ren and later returned to Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To. This lot carries an estimate of $50,000–$100,000.Two further highlights come from Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning epic Gladiator (2000). Leading the pair is Maximus’ (Russell Crowe) arena helmet and mask, a standout piece originating from the personal collection of legendary Australian rugby union player David Campese, to whom it was gifted directly by Crowe. The helmet is estimated at $125,000–$250,000. Also offered is the helmet of Tigris of Gaul (Sven-Ole Thorsen), the feared and previously undefeated gladiator defeated by Maximus in one of the film’s most iconic battles. Originating directly from its designer, illustrator Sylvain Despretz, the helmet draws inspiration from the French comic series Astérix and Murena and carries a pre-sale estimate of $50,000–$100,000.The three-day Live Auction runs from March 25 -27, 2026, with global online, absentee, and telephone bidding available throughout the three days.Day 1 (March 25): Begins at 09:30 AM PDT / 12:30 PM EDT / 04:30 PM GMT. Public in-room bidding at The Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles, as well as global online, absentee, and telephone biddingDays 2–3 (March 26 & 27): Begins at 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 04:00 PM GMT. Live global online, absentee, and telephone bidding only.The final day will showcase more than 200 lots of animation artwork, original cels, and other highlights, alongside entertainment memorabilia, celebrating the artistry of animation in film and television.Propstore is also hosting a special public exhibition at The Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, 11 March, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/propstore-auction-preview-the-maybourne-hotel-beverly-hills-tickets-1983439602243 Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/496 Top items to be sold at the Propstore auction (with pre-sale estimates) include:– THE PEOPLE THAT TIME FORGOT (1918) Framed Hand-Painted Frank Frazetta "Captive Princess" 1973 Paperback Cover Artwork est. $500,000 - $1,000,000 (£384,615 - £769,231)– STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Light-Up C-3PO Head est. $350,000 - $700,000 (£269,231 - £538,462)– JAWS (1975) Screen Matched Harpoon Gun with Case est. $250,000 - $500,000 (£192,308 - £384,615)– CAST AWAY (2000) Chuck Noland's (Tom Hanks) Screen-matched Wilson Volleyball est. $150,000 - $300,000 (£115,385 - £230,769)– GLADIATOR (2000) Maximus' (Russell Crowe) Arena Helmet and Mask est. $125,000 - $250,000 (£96,154 - £192,308)– PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: AT WORLD'S END (2007)/PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: ON STRANGER TIDES (2011) Captain Jack Sparrow's (Johnny Depp) Screen-Matched and Photo-Matched Flintlock Pistol est. $100,000 - $200,000 (£76,923 - £153,846)– BLACK PANTHER (2018) Black Panther Stunt Helmet on Chadwick Boseman Bust est. $100,000 - $200,000 (£76,923 - £153,846)– WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (1971) Golden Ticket est. $80,000 - $160,000 (£61,538 - £123,076)– JAWS (1975) Quint's (Robert Shaw) Screen-Matched Fishing Rod with Production-Used Reel est. $75,000 - $150,000 (£57,692 - £115,385)– THE TERMINATOR (1984) T-800's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Screen- and Photo-Matched Jacket est. $75,000 - $150,000 (£57,692 - £115,385)– BATMAN BEGINS (2005) Batman's (Christian Bale) Cowl est. $60,000 - $120,000 (£46,154 - £92,308)– GLADIATOR (2000) Production-Made Tigris of Gaul (Sven-Ole Thorsen) Helmet est. $50,000 - $100,000 (£38,462 - £76,923)– THE LORD OF THE RINGS TRILOGY (2001-2003) Shards of Narsil est. $50,000 - $100,000 (£38,462 - £76,923)– THE NATURAL (1984) Roy Hobbs' (Robert Redford) "Wonderboy" Baseball Bat est. $50,000 - $100,000 (£38,462 - £76,923)– STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (2015) Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) Hero Lightsaber Hilt est. $50,000 - $100,000 (£38,462 - £76,923)– TOP GUN (1986) Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) Screen-Matched F-14A Tomcat Filming Model Miniature est. $50,000 - $100,000 (£38,462 - £76,923)– HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) The Marauder's Map est. $40,000 - $80,000 (£30,769 - £61,538)– THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939) Cowardly Lion's (Bert Lahr) Medal of Courage Prototype est. $10,000 - $20,000 (£7,692 - £15,385)Propstore’s auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets. Some of the least expensive lots in the auction include:– FANTASIA (1940) Mickey Mouse, Sorcerer's Apprentice Making Magic est. $700 - $1,400 (£538 - £1,076)– THE SIMPSONS (TV SERIES, 1989-PRESENT) Homer, Marge Haircut Original Production Cel est. $500 - $1,000 (£384 - £770)– DRAGON BALL Z (TV SERIES, 1989-1996) Dragon Ball Z GT Original Production Cel est. $300 - $600 (£230 - £462)Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming event: “This auction brings together some of the most significant artifacts in cinema history, spanning landmark films, iconic characters, and extraordinary moments of filmmaking. The inclusion of the Jaws harpoon gun and fishing rod is particularly special, as pieces from this film almost never surface at this level. At Propstore, we see ourselves as caretakers of film history, and it’s always rewarding to help place these remarkable items into new collections where they can be preserved and appreciated for generations to come.”Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts, bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3ojp7kjyylyq1duksgun6/AA5Ahi4jcyrN_8xqDfmWHIc?rlkey=neeeghmfy2v57rkf6xoem0nda&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

