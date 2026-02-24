Council of Autism Service Providers Names Rebecca Giammatti Director of Government Affairs

Council of Autism Service Providers Rebecca Giammatti, Director of Government Affairs Lorri Unumb, Chief Executive Officer, CASP

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) has hired Rebecca Giammatti as director of government affairs. She brings nearly 30 years’ experience in the field of autism services.

Giammatti spent 17 years as a behavior analyst, including positions with Devereux and Milestones Behavioral Services. She also worked in public school and home settings. In 2014, she co-founded Prism Autism Education & Consultation—a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) services—where she served as chief clinical officer as well as chief ethics and compliance officer.

“I’ve provided autism services from every angle,” said Giammatti. “I know the pain points when adapting to a new federal regulation, state law, or payer policy. It’s easy to feel alone, and it’s hard to make your voice heard. That’s why CASP is so important. I’m thrilled to join the association to expand advocacy support for CASP members.”

Lorri Unumb, Esq., CEO of CASP said: “Our members have repeatedly told us that advocacy support is an incredible benefit—and they want more of it. We heard them loud and clear. Rebecca’s experience and deep knowledge will be a major asset to our government affairs team.”

About the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP)

Founded in 2016, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit trade association of over 440 autism service provider organizations from all 50 states and multiple countries. It supports members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. From developing clinical practice guidelines for ABA to educating legislators about good policy, CASP works every day to ensure autistic people receive quality care.

