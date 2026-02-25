Heart of Couture Launches as Premier Production Platform for High-Intent Luxury Fashion

Heart of Couture producer Kelly Lyerly and her husband Ron on the New York Fashion Week runway. (Photo Credit: In Vogue Photography / Lance Andrews) The official Heart of Couture digital backdrop and runway setting at New York Fashion Week (Photo Credit: In Vogue Photography / Lance Andrews) Dancers performing on the Heart of Couture runway during New York Fashion Week. (Photo Credit: In Vogue Photography / Lance Andrews)

Producer Kelly Lyerly debuts a new production house redefining the runway through an intimate, rose-lined NYFW showcase featuring premier couture designers.

Heart of Couture was created to provide a more intimate and intentional fashion experience. Our debut this season proved that there is a deep desire for storytelling in fashion.” — Kelly Lyerly, Producer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a striking New York Fashion Week debut on February 14th, Heart of Couture has officially launched as a boutique fashion production house and creative platform. Founded by producer Kelly Lyerly, the brand entered the market with an invitation-only showcase that moved away from high-volume, industrialized runway shows in favor of a curated, high-intent experience.A Romantic Atmosphere & Live EntertainmentHeld in the heart of Manhattan, the event transformed the venue into an immersive, rose-lined sanctuary illuminated by candlelight. The romantic atmosphere was further heightened by a curated lineup of live entertainment. Vocalist Elliana Howard set a soulful tone for the evening with a performance of the song "Valentine," while the Premier School of Dance, under the artistic direction of Catlin Gesford, captivated guests with two choreographic works. Dancers Kalli Taylor, Lucia Then, and Savanna Ross performed a trio piece to "I Love You Always Forever," followed by a stirring solo performance by Savanna Ross to "Until I Found You."The Designer CollectionsThe showcase served as a sophisticated stage for the season’s featured designers, each bringing a distinct narrative to the runway:AlycesaundraL by Alycesaundra Lyerly, featuring architectural couture and intricate detailing.BKSmartz Designs by Brooklyn Franklin, showcasing innovative artistry and bold construction.Kk Swimwear by Natalia Garcia, presenting a luxury aesthetic that played beautifully against the intimate setting.“Heart of Couture was created to provide a more intimate and intentional fashion experience,” said founder Kelly Lyerly. “Our debut this season proved that there is a deep desire for storytelling in fashion. Heart of Couture is where high-fashion meets high-intent.”Looking ahead, Heart of Couture will continue its season with a series of boutique presentations and strategic collaborations, ensuring that excellence is not only seen but documented for the upcoming September NYFW.Official Credits:Produced by: Heart of Couture / Kelly LyerlyOfficial Creative Direction: Suli ReyesOfficial Strategic Operations & Media: House LeftOfficial Event Coordinator: Braydon SmithOfficial Beauty Credit: Brushed by Kelly L / Brushed ProductionsOfficial Photography Credit: In Vogue Photography / Lance Andrews

