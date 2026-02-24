First Nation Re-Confirms Major Construction Firm's Rights‑Holder Status in Federal Indigenous Business Directory
Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation re-confirms Voyageur Services is a rights‑holding First Nation firm listed in Canada’s Indigenous Business Directory
Headquartered within the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, Voyageur Services also operates construction and logistics locations in Clarington - adjacent to major Ontario Power Generation (OPG), Hydro One, and Metrolinx projects - and in Port Hope on Wesleyville Road, close to Cameco, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) / Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) facilities, and neighbouring the proposed OPG 10,000 megawatt New Nuclear project. These strategic sites position Voyageur Services as a major competitive, unionized construction company at the heart of Ontario’s rapidly growing nuclear, clean energy, and transportation corridors.
Federal partners such as Natural Resources Canada, Transport Canada, Parks Canada, the Department of National Defence, and CNL, along with provincial business entities like OPG, Infrastructure Ontario, and OLG, can rely on Voyageur Services as a verified, rights‑holding First Nation partner operating under MSIFN ownership, direction, and governance.
“Our community takes great pride in leading First Nation businesses that are both verified and meaningful,” said Chief Kelly LaRocca of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation. “Voyageur Services represents how MSIFN advances economic reconciliation in real terms - through trusted, rights‑based businesses that generate lasting jobs, training, and investment throughout our treaty and traditional territories.”
Voyageur Services is contributing to Canada’s and Ontario’s energy transition and infrastructure renewal through:
- Verified First Nation ownership and governance, ensuring treaty rights, transparency, and measurable community benefit.
- Employment, training, and supplier growth for Indigenous workers and businesses connected to major infrastructure and energy projects.
- A reliable, rights-holding-based First Nation business that reduces legal and reputational risks linked to unverified or non‑rights‑holding claims often referred to as "rent-a-feathers" or "paper JVs".
MSIFN and Voyageur Services will continue working with federal and provincial governments, and First Nation organizations, to strengthen Indigenous procurement frameworks and enhance verification standards in Indigenous business directories, ensuring that public spending in First Nation territories delivers tangible reconciliation outcomes.
About Voyageur Services
Voyageur Services is a majority‑owned Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation construction and services enterprise focused on infrastructure, energy, and environmental projects across MSIFN treaty areas and traditional territories. Headquartered within MSIFN, with operations in Clarington and Port Hope, Voyageur Services is a cornerstone of the MSIFN economic development ecosystem, working alongside Noozhoo Nokiiyan Limited Partnership (NNLP) and Minogi Corp. to advance sustainable, community‑driven economic reconciliation across Ontario.
