UK & IRELAND PARENTS CHOOSE MAGIC OVER MONEY, NATIONAL TOOTH FAIRY RATE INDEX FOR 2026 REVEALS A TRADITION IN EVOLUTION

My Forever Tooth Fairy - Unlock the Magic It's the Magic that Matters More than the Money when it comes to the Tooth Fairy Tooth Fairy Tradition - UK & Ireland Report 2026

After a recent celebrity £500 tooth fairy payout headline, new UK & Ireland data reveals the real Tooth Fairy rate is £/€3–5 — and magic matters most.

When it comes to the tooth fairy only 1 in 8 parents said their child is mainly excited by the money — most are in it for the magic.” — Emma Duffy

DUNDALK, LOUTH, IRELAND, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following recent headlines about a £500 Tooth Fairy payout by a famous celebrity for his daughter’s first tooth, a new snapshot survey of 116 parents across the UK and Republic of Ireland reveals what families are really doing at home for this beloved childhood ritual. The Tooth Fairy is one of the most widely shared childhood rituals: every child loses teeth. In separate research we conducted in 2023 (n=300 UK, USA & Irish parents), 95% said their household takes part in the Tooth Fairy tradition.

The most common “going rate” sits at£3–£5 / €3–€5 per tooth (56% of families). But for most households, money is almost beside the point: only 12% of parents said their child is mainly excited by the money, while the vast majority are drawn by the magic of the tradition — with 60% of children sending notes to the Tooth Fairy.

Conducted by children’s brand My Forever Tooth Fairy, the survey found 75% of parents love the magic of the Tooth Fairy tradition, and only 10% said it’s mostly about the money exchange in their home. Many families add meaningful touches: 51% write reply notes from the Tooth Fairy, 54% leave something in addition to money, and 71% keep baby teeth as keepsakes.

The research also highlights the reality of busy family life: 43% of parents have had to stage a last-minute “Tooth Fairy rescue” after forgetting, and 20% said they sometimes find themselves scrambling to make the moment feel more meaningful — the gap that inspired the creation of My Forever Tooth Fairy.

Emma Duffy, founder of My Forever Tooth Fairy, said:

“Children don’t stay in the believing stage forever — and screens can rush it along. The Tooth Fairy is one of those rare rituals where imagination becomes real. Our survey shows parents already know it’s about more than coins. We built My Forever Tooth Fairy to help families make this beloved tradition more magical, meaningful and memorable.”

Key findings (UK & Ireland, n=116):

Most common rate: £3–£5 / €3–€5 (56%)

Higher payouts are rare: 6.9% give £10–£20; 0% reported giving over £20

Tooth Fairy “rescue” nights: 43% have had to step in after forgetting

Cash panic: 40.5% have been caught without cash to hand

Magic beats money: only 12% say children are mainly excited by money

Letters are thriving: 59.5% of children write letters; 51.7% of parents write back

Keepsakes: 70.7% keep their child’s baby teeth

My Forever Tooth Fairy is shortlisted for three Loved by Parents Awards 2026, including Best New Product to Market, Best Role Play Toy, and Best Open-Ended Play Toy. The brand previously won Best Children's Gift at the Junior Design Awards.

ENDS

Full data and infographic available at: https://myforevertoothfairy.com/blogs/the-tooth-fairy-chronicles/national-tooth-fairy-rate-index

For press enquiries, interviews, data tables, infographics or images: Emma Duffy, emma.duffy@ravallon.com +353 868033736

Survey conducted online, February 2026. n=116 parents across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

www.myforevertoothfairy.com

About My Forever Tooth Fairy

My Forever Tooth Fairy was founded in 2024 by mum Emma Duffy, inspired by the joy and wonder she witnessed in her own daughter around the tooth fairy tradition. Determined to create something more meaningful than just cash under a pillow, Emma set out to reimagine the experience for children everywhere—combining imagination, empowerment, and lasting memories.

The brand's gift sets help children understand that every lost tooth passes a special superpower — kindness, courage, creativity — to their Tooth Fairy, reinforcing the message: The Magic is You. A boy version of the gift set launched in 2025, following strong demand.

The brand is shortlisted for three Loved by Parents Awards 2026: Best New Product to Market, Best Role Play Toy, and Best Open-Ended Play Toy. Previous winner: Junior Design Awards Best Children's Gift 2025.

Created with love and a sprinkle of fairy dust, My Forever Tooth Fairy hopes to create magical experiences and memories for children everywhere. The message is simple: The Magic is You.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.