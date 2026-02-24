Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy and the Arts Named a 2026 Best Place to Work by South Florida Business Journal

The Cadenza Center Team at the SFBJ Awards Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy and the Arts, a multidisciplinary mental health and creative arts organization serving children, families, and adults, has been recognized as one of the South Florida Business Journal’s 2026 Best Places to Work. The Center earned the #15 ranking in the 50–99 employees category, highlighting its commitment to fostering a positive, collaborative, and supportive workplace culture.Based in Hollywood, Florida, Cadenza Center has long been known for its innovative, integrative approach to mental health and creative arts therapies. This recognition reflects years of dedicated effort to build a workplace where clinicians, educators, and support staff feel valued, empowered, and connected in their shared mission to serve individuals and families throughout South Florida.“This recognition is truly a labor of love,” said Dr. Michelle Hintz, Founder and CEO of The Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy and the Arts.“We have worked intentionally to create a culture rooted in collaboration, respect, and compassion. To see that effort reflected in this award is incredibly meaningful, especially because it comes directly from our team members.”The Best Places to Work rankings are determined through confidential employee surveys administered in late 2025 by Quantum Workplace, measuring key areas such as leadership, engagement, communication, and overall job satisfaction. Cadenza Center’s strong performance underscores its focus on interdisciplinary teamwork, professional growth, and a workplace environment where staff are encouraged to thrive both personally and professionally.As Cadenza Center continues to grow, this recognition reaffirms its commitment to investing in its people and maintaining a workplace that reflects its core values. The organization remains focused on delivering high-quality, compassionate care while nurturing a supportive environment for the professionals who make that work possible.About Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts is a leading provider of innovative mental health and creative arts therapy services for individuals of all ages. Founded 25 years ago by Dr. Michelle Hintz, a music therapist and licensed psychologist, the Center was built on the belief that the arts have the power to transform lives.From its beginnings in music therapy to its expansion into comprehensive psychological care, Cadenza Center integrates evidence-based psychotherapy with creative expression to promote healing, growth, and self-awareness. Guided by its mission to help each client shine in their own “spotlight,” the Center empowers individuals to lead fulfilling, meaningful lives free from the challenges of mental health struggles.For more information about Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts, visit https://cadenzacenter.com/ ###

