The World's Leading Motorcycle Luggage Brand Launches ADV Touring Luggage Solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Bags has been leading the cruiser motorcycle saddlebags and luggage industry for about two decades. With technological innovation and unique engineering solutions, the company has not only become a market leader in the motorcycle bags industry but has also started expanding into other segments.Viking Bags has launched its premium Adventure Motorcycle luggage series, including hard cases, soft panniers , tank bags, tail bags, backpacks, tool bags, luggage organizers, and a multi-compartment luggage system . The ADV line is designed and made specifically for long-distance ADV motorcycle riders who seek comprehensive luggage without breaking the bank.The Viking Bags ADV luggage line is not like any other generic luggage options used for adventure touring. It is built purposely for adventure riders.The soft bags are made from TPU fabric for maximum abrasion resistance, and hard cases are made from high-grade aluminum. The Viking ADV luggage bags offer durability and functionality for unpredictable terrain, shifting weather conditions, and thousands of miles on and off the road. The bags are also designed in a stylish way to complement your bike's look.Here is a brief intro to Viking Bags’ newly launched Adventure Luggage Line:Apex Hard Case Series: The hard cases are the most premium; they are made from high-grade aluminum and are fully key-lockable.Soft Panniers: another important launch is the introduction of soft side panniers, which also come with side brackets and mounting hardwareLuggage System: The luggage systems are made from 100% waterproof TPU fabric, do not require any racks to mount, and are the most economical of the three.Tank BagsTail BagsTool BagsBackpacksOrganizersJust like any other Viking Bags, these bags also come with all the mounting hardware for FREE, as well as mounting instructions to make installation easier.The bags are made from high-quality materials to be durable and long-lasting, keeping in mind the harsh weather conditions they endure on an adventure motorcycle ride, both on and off the road. This makes it super important to have luggage options that keep your essentials safe from extreme weather conditions such as dust, wind, heat, and rain.The Viking ADV luggage line is not only one of the best ADV bags in terms of quality and design, but it also comes at fairly affordable prices compared to competitors, who charge extremely high prices for similar or sub-standard ADV bags.The Viking Bags ADV luggage bags are designed with one goal in mind: no compromise on quality, design, functionality, or durability.For more information, visit www.vikingbags.com Contact:Viking BagsLos Angeles, CaliforniaPhone: (888) 208-1949

