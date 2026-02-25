Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK Unveils “Pink Guardians”

Film poster for “Pink Guardians,” an original military action thriller developed by Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK. Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK develops original projects across film, television, publishing, and recording.

An elite covert squadron of female fighter pilots faces a high-risk mission as global tensions escalate

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK has unveiled “Pink Guardians,” an original military action thriller film treatment centered on a covert squadron of female fighter pilots activated amid rising international tensions and the threat of nuclear conflict.The story follows a classified unit of 24 female aviators whose existence has remained hidden beneath Montana’s snow-covered terrain and outside public record. Drawn from secrecy for a final high-risk mission, the squadron is deployed into contested airspace where aerial control becomes a critical line between containment and global escalation. Their sudden activation places them at the center of an unfolding conflict that tests command, coordination, and personal resolve under extreme pressure. “Pink Guardians” is structured around sustained aerial operations and coordinated missions carried out across shifting geopolitical environments. The narrative focuses on operational decision-making, command under stress, and the consequences of engagement when escalation carries global implications. As international forces move toward open confrontation, the pilots are tasked with intercepting emerging threats while navigating fractured alliances and competing objectives within the chain of command.The story centers on the leadership of Commander Elena “Spectra” Voss, whose role places her between operational necessity and the responsibility of protecting a unit operating under conditions of secrecy and limited support. Alongside her are Captain Jada “Blaze” Moreno, Lieutenant Mei “Tempest” Xu, and Major Sofia “Rook” Alekseyev, whose perspectives shape the unit’s internal dynamics as missions intensify and losses accumulate. The narrative tracks how cohesion, trust, and discipline are tested when orders conflict with personal judgment in high-risk airspace.“Pink Guardians” places equal emphasis on aerial conflict and the personal consequences of sustained operations. The story examines the cost of service, the pressure of leadership, and the operational realities faced by pilots whose work remains outside public view. The squadron’s missions unfold across varied operational zones, shifting between secured facilities and contested skies as strategic priorities evolve in response to escalating threats.Developed by Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK, “Pink Guardians” reflects the group’s focus on original narrative-driven projects across film, television, publishing, and recording. The THINK TANK operates as a creative development hub, bringing together cross-disciplinary talent to develop original intellectual property designed for multi-platform development.Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK is inviting studios, production partners, and distributors to explore development opportunities for “Pink Guardians.” The project is being positioned as a feature-length military action thriller built around sustained aerial conflict, command dynamics, and character-driven tension within high-stakes operational environments.Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK develops original intellectual property across film, television, publishing, and recording, with additional consulting in screenwriting, web solutions, and PR services.For more information about “Pink Guardians” or partnership opportunities, contact Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK at (877) 836-2556 or visit www.PowerStarEntertainment.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.