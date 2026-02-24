Victory Recovery Partners Expands Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services Across New York

Outpatient treatment provider adds dual-diagnosis care, detox support, MAT, family therapy, adolescent programs, and telehealth across Long Island and NYC.

By broadening our clinical offerings and integrating care more effectively, we are better positioned to meet the full range of patient needs and improve long-term recovery outcomes.” — Moshe Zaghi, CEO of Victory Recovery Partners

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victory Recovery Partners, a comprehensive outpatient behavioral health and addiction treatment organization, today announced a significant expansion of services designed to strengthen its clinical offerings and enhance access to evidence-based care across Long Island and New York City. The initiative includes broader service lines, expanded therapeutic options, and continued integration of new care models under a unified treatment platform.

Founded in 2018, Victory Recovery Partners has grown from a single outpatient center into a network of outpatient treatment facilities offering medication-assisted treatment, psychiatric services, individual and group counseling, and wellness care across multiple locations. The organization’s expansion reinforces its “total and complete care” model that combines behavioral health, psychiatric, medical, and recovery support services within a coordinated outpatient framework.

Victory’s expanded services now include a wider range of treatment programs tailored to meet complex clinical needs. This includes dual-diagnosis care for clients with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders, enhanced specialty group therapies, evidence-based outpatient detox support, and individualized medication-assisted treatment (MAT) options such as Suboxone, methadone, and naltrexone. The expanded scope also strengthens family therapy, trauma-informed care, and adolescent treatment pathways.

To support these clinical enhancements, Victory has increased staffing levels across its interdisciplinary team, including licensed psychiatrists, behavioral health counselors, recovery peers, and medical providers. The organization’s clinical expansion is accompanied by investments in telehealth platforms to increase convenience and continuity of care for patients with geographic or scheduling barriers.

“Expanding our services is a response to rising demand for comprehensive outpatient addiction and behavioral health care,” said Moshe Zaghi, CEO of Victory Recovery Partners. “By broadening our clinical offerings and integrating care more effectively, we are better positioned to meet the full range of patient needs and improve long-term recovery outcomes.”

Victory Recovery Partners is an outpatient treatment center with ten locations across Long Island and New York City. Each of their centers offers top-tier outpatient recovery services, focusing on compassionate, cutting-edge care, specializing in treating primary substance use disorders, and is well-equipped to manage dual-diagnosis cases, providing comprehensive support for individuals facing both mental health and addiction challenges. Their treatment centers are located in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, as well as one in New York City, and also offer a robust telehealth service.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Victory Recovery Partners at (631) 528-1720.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.