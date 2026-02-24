Easee achieves remarkable financial turnaround, posting £1.4m profit after £31.3m loss two years earlier

British CEO Anthony Fernandez leads Norwegian smart charging company to profitability with NOK 432 million (£32.7m) improvement in just two years.

STAVANGER, NORWAY, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easee, the Norwegian pioneer in smart EV charging technology, has delivered a remarkable financial turnaround under the leadership of British CEO Anthony Fernandez. The company posted a positive result before tax (EBT) of NOK 18.6 million (£1.4m) in 2025 – a dramatic reversal from the NOK 414 million (£31.3m) loss recorded in 2023.

The more than NOK 400 million (£30m) improvement represents what Easee describes as a clear turning point for the business, demonstrating that decisive strategic action and operational discipline can restore profitability even in challenging market conditions.

“The 2025 result shows that we have regained control of our cost-base, improved margins and strengthened trust in our markets,” says Easee CEO Anthony Fernandez. “We have been clear about what we should focus on – and equally clear about what we should not. This has made us more focused, more robust and more precise in execution.”

The transformation began in earnest during 2024, which served as a transition year between the 2023 losses and the 2025 turnaround. After delivering a result before tax of minus NOK 269 million (£20.3m) in 2024, Easee implemented structural changes, reduced costs and strengthened its compliance and documentation processes – work that laid the foundation for the positive 2025 results.

The company attributes its recovery to disciplined execution across multiple fronts: cost-base optimisation, margin improvement, enhanced operational efficiency and a renewed focus on core business activities. This approach allowed Easee to stabilise the business whilst maintaining its commitment to product innovation and market development.

Beyond the financial turnaround, Easee saw significant commercial progress. Sales in 2025 have returned to, and in several markets exceeded, the levels seen before 2023, which were the company's strongest years. Importantly, this growth has outpaced the overall European EV charging market with sales of over 1 million units.

“According to our internal calculations, we regained market share across Europe in 2025 and expect to continue doing so in 2026, with DACH proving to be the strongest market,” Fernandez explains.

The company's market position has been strengthened by several strategic initiatives during 2025. Easee presented its updated strategy for ‘Effortless Electrification’, fusing easy installation and operation with the launch of the V2G ready Pro and Max chargers supporting flexibility, load balancing and smarter power grid utilisation. The company also delivered its first recurring revenues from the flexibility market, leveraging the one million chargers across Europe.

Additional momentum came from new product launches, the formal closure of the supervisory case in Sweden, and a refined channel strategy focused on deeper partnerships with major wholesalers and installer networks in key European markets.

Looking ahead to 2026, Easee aims to continue its growth trajectory on what Fernandez describes as “a solid and scalable foundation.” Critically, the return to profitability enables the company to reinvest in innovation, product development and R&D – areas that drive long-term competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving EV charging sector.

“Profitability gives us the freedom to continue developing,” says Fernandez. “We have several new products and services in the pipeline and see opportunities to enter new markets – giving us clear and realistic ambitions for continued growth.”

The financial recovery and strategic direction moving forward is laser-focused on building a sustainable business model that supports ongoing innovation and the critical energy transition in Europe, whilst delivering exceptional value to customers and partners.

