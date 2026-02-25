201 Creative Launches GEO Snapshot to Help Brands Measure Visibility in AI-Powered Search

New Generative Experience Optimization (GEO) services helps businesses understand how ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and other AI systems see & cite their brand.

Good GEO builds on strong SEO” — Jared Bauman

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 201 Creative, a national SEO and digital visibility agency, today announced the launch of its new GEO Snapshot Audit , a diagnostic tool designed to help businesses measure and improve how they appear in AI-powered search experiences.As platforms like Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity increasingly shape how users research and make decisions, traditional SEO alone is no longer enough. 201 Creative’s new service introduces Generative Experience Optimization (GEO), a strategic evolution of SEO focused on ensuring brands are clearly understood, cited, and recommended by AI systems.“Search behavior is shifting rapidly,” said Jared Bauman , CEO at 201 Creative. “It’s no longer just about ranking in blue links. Brands need to be structured and positioned so AI systems can confidently understand and present them inside generative answers. The GEO Snapshot shows exactly where a business stands today, and what to fix first.”What the GEO Snapshot Audit IncludesThe GEO Snapshot provides a focused analysis across five core pillars:- Website structure and technical clarity- Content alignment and entity signals- Local and citation consistency- Schema and AI-readable signals- Trust and authority indicatorsThe audit identifies:- A clear GEO visibility score- Where AI systems already understand and use the site- The 2–3 biggest bottlenecks limiting visibility- A prioritized 30–60 day action planGEO vs. SEO: The Next Layer of Search VisibilityWhile traditional SEO focuses on rankings in search engine results pages (SERPs), GEO extends that work into AI-driven experiences. It emphasizes structured data, entity clarity, citation signals, content architecture, and brand trust, enabling generative systems to confidently surface and cite a business.“Good GEO builds on strong SEO,” added Jared. “But it requires additional clarity, structure, and entity reinforcement so AI systems can reliably represent your brand.”Who GEO Is Designed For 201 Creative’s GEO services are particularly suited for:- Multi-location and service businesses- Local businesses seeking stronger visibility- Agencies and in-house SEO teams- E-commerce and product brands- B2B and SaaS companies- Publishers and media brandsThe GEO Snapshot Audit is available nationwide and can be requested directly through 201 Creative’s website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.