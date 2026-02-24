Detroit Red Wing Alumni and Detroit area hockey players and team up to raise funds for Michigan United Cerebral Palsy.

MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 24th time, MI-UCP (Michigan United Cerebral Palsy) is partnering with The Detroit Red Wing Alumni for a one-of-a-kind event raising funds and disability awareness on March 14, 2026.The Detroit Red Wings Alumni will face the MI-UCP Pucksters, a team of area hockey players each raising money to support MI-UCP’s mission to close the disability divide, supporting Michigan residents with all disabilities. Since 2000, this event has raised nearly $700,000 to assist the 2.3 million Michiganders who live with a disability.This year’s event marks the 24th hockey event and will feature two games: A sled hockey exhibition featuring adult and youth sled players from Metro Detroit Sled Hockey Program and the MI-UCP Sledsters at 4p.m. followed at 6p.m. by the MI-UCP Pucksters against Detroit Red Wings Alumni.The event is open to the public and admission is FREE!MI-UCP (mi-ucp.org) is a statewide nonprofit organization that’s been improving the lives of people with disabilities since 1949. This desire to serve comes from MI-UCP’s belief that everyone has the right to live to the best of their abilities and go as far as their ambitions will take them. The monies raised by this charity hockey event allows MI-UCP to continue programs and services that benefit the people we serve across the state of Michigan.There are two rosters playing on and awareness on Saturday March 16, 2024 at the St. Mary’s Arena in Orchard Lake. Those looking to get involved can donate directly to a player on either roster by visiting the MI-UCP website where each has a goal to raise funds for MI-UCP. The website is https://www.mi-ucp.org/hockey The MI-UCP Pucksters is a team of local hockey players at every level who will take on the Red Wing Alumni and each player has a goal to raise at least $500 for MI-UCP (many end up raising much more).Also a part of the event each year, the MI-UCP Sledsters is a team comprised of able-bodied players who will attempt to play sled hockey and raise money online in support of MI-UCP.The Detroit Red Wing Alumni Association, the oldest such organization in the NHL, plays 30 games a year to benefit worthy charities. While the final game day roster won’t be solidified until the week of the game, the Red Wing Alumni roster includes fan favorites like Drew Miller, Darren McCarty, Justin Abdelkader, Red Berenson, Joe Kocur, Danny Dekeyser and Mickey Redmond.Doors open at 3:30 p.m. on March 16th at St. Mary’s Arena in Orchard Lake, Michigan. There will also be a rummage sale and 50/50 raffle. It all begins at 3:30 p.m. Sled exhibition at 4 p.m., followed by Red Wing Alumni vs. MI-UCP Pucksters at 6 p.m.For more information, visit https://www.mi-ucp.org/hockey orcall (248) 557-5070, Ext. 154· MEDIA COVERAGE to help fill the stands at this fun family fundraiser.· Pucksters & Red Wing Alumni are available for interview upon request.

