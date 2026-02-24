Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Report 2026: Business Expansion, Key Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The programmable logic controller (PLC) market has been witnessing steady expansion, driven by increasing demands across various industries for automation and control solutions. As manufacturing and industrial sectors evolve, PLCs play a vital role in optimizing processes and enhancing operational efficiency. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping this important technology segment.

Projected Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Programmable Logic Controller Market

The programmable logic controller market has shown robust growth in recent years and continues on an upward trajectory. It is set to rise from $11.27 billion in 2025 to $12.1 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This rise historically stems from the growing demand for industrial automation within manufacturing facilities, the need for dependable real-time control systems, efforts toward process optimization, expansion of manufacturing infrastructure worldwide, and the increased use of PLCs in challenging industrial settings.

Download a free sample of the programmable logic controller (plc) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=32364&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Looking further ahead, the market is forecast to expand significantly, reaching $16.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving this growth include heightened investments in smart factory projects, broader adoption of IoT-enabled industrial machinery, improvements in PLC programming and simulation software, and a greater emphasis on predictive maintenance and diagnostics. In addition, the modernization of existing plants and retrofit initiatives contribute to the rising market demand. Emerging trends during this period highlight the rising use of PLCs in both machine and process automation, enhanced integration of PLC software with diagnostic and monitoring tools, demand for modular and distributed PLC systems, growth of PLC-based safety and material handling applications, and focus on upgrading legacy PLC infrastructures.

Understanding What Programmable Logic Controllers Are

A programmable logic controller is essentially an industrial digital computer designed to monitor input signals, execute programmed control logic, and manage machinery or processes in real time. Its design caters to high reliability and consistent operation even in harsh industrial environments. PLCs automate industrial processes by providing precise, flexible, and dependable control over equipment, production lines, and systems across manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

View the full programmable logic controller (plc) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/programmable-logic-controller-plc-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Programmable Logic Controller Market

One of the significant contributors to the PLC market expansion is the increase in oil and gas exploration activities globally. These activities involve the search for underground or underwater crude oil and natural gas reserves before drilling or production. The rising energy demands driven by expanding economies and modern lifestyles are pushing exploration efforts higher. PLCs aid these operations by automating monitoring and control of drilling and safety processes, enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and overall safety. For instance, in June 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based energy policy organization, projected global upstream oil and gas investments to reach $570 billion in 2024, marking a 7% increase year-over-year following a 9% rise in 2023. Much of this investment growth is attributed to national oil companies in the Middle East and Asia, underscoring how exploration activities are supporting PLC market growth.

Regional Leadership and Market Trends in Programmable Logic Controllers

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the programmable logic controller market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers a broad geographical scope that includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Power Line Communication Plc Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-line-communication-plc-global-market-report

Micro And Nano Plc Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/micro-and-nano-plc-global-market-report

Programmable Automation Controllers Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/programmable-automation-controllers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.