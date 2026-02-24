Physician Leaders Michael L. Avaricio, MD, and Elizabeth Avaricio, MD, Announce Formation of Innovative Health ACO

Michael L. Avaricio, MD - President Elizabeth Avaricio, MD - Chief Medical Officer Philmer Lewis, MBA, ACHE - Chief Operating Officer ROMANUS M. JOSEPH PHD(c), MBA, MSN, RN, LSSGB - Director, Clinical Outcomes and Performance Innovative Health ACO

ACO formation focuses on empowering independent physicians through coordinated care models, shared clinical leadership, and value-based readiness.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physician leaders Michael L. Avaricio, MD, a board-certified cardiologist, and Elizabeth Avaricio, MD, a pediatric physician and clinical leader, today announced the formation of Innovative Health ACO , a physician-governed organization designed to advance collaborative, patient-centered, and value-based care delivery.Innovative Health ACO is being established with a clear mission: to create a physician-led group that strengthens care coordination, enhances clinical collaboration, and supports long-term sustainability for independent medical practices. The organization is designed to bring together primary care providers and specialists within a clinically driven framework that prioritizes prevention, continuity of care, and operational alignment.“As practicing physicians, we understand the challenges providers face navigating an increasingly complex healthcare environment,” said Michael L. Avaricio, MD, President and Co-Founder of Innovative Health ACO. “We are forming Innovative Health ACO to give physicians a collaborative structure that supports clinical excellence, preserves autonomy, and creates opportunities for meaningful participation in value-based care models. Our focus is on building something by physicians, for physicians.”Dr. Avaricio is also the founder of Advanced Cardiac Care PLLC in Queens, New York, where he brings decades of experience managing multi-provider practices and delivering specialty cardiovascular care. His leadership philosophy centers on strengthening partnerships between specialists and primary care physicians to improve patient outcomes and reduce system inefficiencies.Serving as Chief Medical Officer and Compliance Officer, Elizabeth Avaricio, MD, brings more than 20 years of pediatric clinical experience and a deep commitment to quality, patient advocacy, and regulatory alignment. She is leading the clinical and compliance framework that will guide physician participation and governance as the organization continues to develop.“Physicians want to spend more time caring for patients and less time navigating administrative complexity,” said Elizabeth Avaricio, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Innovative Health ACO. “As we form this organization, our priority is to create a supportive environment where physicians can collaborate, share best practices, and participate in care models that emphasize quality, coordination, and long-term sustainability.”Innovative Health ACO’s leadership team is actively engaging physicians who share a commitment to patient-centered care and clinical collaboration. The organization’s formation strategy focuses on building a strong physician network, aligning care delivery across specialties, and preparing participating practices for emerging value-based opportunities.By establishing a physician-led governance structure, Innovative Health ACO aims to create a collaborative community where providers have a meaningful voice in clinical strategy, operational development, and care delivery innovation.Physicians interested in learning more about participation opportunities with Innovative Health ACO are encouraged to visit www.innovativehealthaco.com to explore collaboration and engagement options.ABOUT INNOVATIVE HEALTH ACOInnovative Health ACO is a physician-led Accountable Care Organization, being developed and managed by Integrated Healthcare Solutions . It is designed to provide independent physicians with the operational, clinical, and compliance infrastructure necessary to support coordinated, value-based care. Founding leadership draws on years of experience in MSSP and other value-based care environments to create a framework that emphasizes physician collaboration, patient-centered outcomes, and practice sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.