Fee Season to Begin March 1, Kicking off Year-Long 75th Anniversary Celebration at Delaware State Parks

An annual pass is a cost-effective way to access 17 Delaware State Parks for 75th Anniversary celebrations. DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation photo

To celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the award-winning Delaware State Parks system, the 2026 parks fee season, which begins March 1, will be packed with special events, activities and opportunities, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. This year’s celebration will include many events that are free with paid park entrance, making an annual pass the key to a year of exciting and affordable recreational opportunities.

With the start of fee season, daily entrance fees for vehicles registered in Delaware are $5 for inland parks and $10 for beach parks. Fees for out-of-state vehicles are $10 at inland parks and $20 at ocean parks. Annual parks passes are $50 for residents, and $100 for non-residents. Daily fees for Deauville Beach are $15 for weekdays and $20 for weekends, and an annual pass is $115. Entrance fees for Delaware state parks will remain in effect through Nov. 30.

An annual pass is a convenient and cost-effective way to access all 17 Delaware State Parks for the entire fee season and can pay for itself in 10 visits or less. Discount annual passes are available for active-duty military and veterans and may also be available to qualifying individuals, groups or athletic teams. For a complete list of discount programs and to purchase annual passes, visit the destateparks.com/passes-permits-and-fees webpage. All who purchase annual passes online will receive a virtual pass that can be used up to 30 days from the date of purchase until the actual pass is received via mail.

In response to visitor feedback collected throughout the year, the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation is incorporating more convenient payment opportunities for daily entrance this summer. Outside of traditional cash and credit card payment stations, mobile pay will be available through QR codes at select locations. Another convenience for the upcoming season is a planned routine validation of parking for visitors through daily entrance payment, annual pass, lifetime pass or other pass and permit types. Lifetime pass holders are required to be present in the vehicle and show identification when asked, similar to the National Park Service.

Additionally, one- and two-year surf fishing permits and off-peak fishing permits are currently on sale for residents and non-residents online, with discounts for seniors. These permits allow anglers to both surf fish and visit all parks an unlimited number of times. Off-peak allows the permit holder to surf fish anytime except weekend and holidays Monday through Friday. Holidays for 2026 include Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4th and Labor Day.

Surf fishing reservations will be required to access a limited number of multi-use, drive-on beaches on weekends and holidays including Gordons Pont, Herring Point, Navy Crossing and Point Crossing in Cape Henlopen State Park; and 3 Rs at Delaware Seashore State Park. Visit the destateparks.com/surf-fishing-permits webpage for information on the reservation process. Reservations are no longer required at the following beaches: Key Box, Conquest and Faithful Steward at Delaware Seashore; York, Middle and South beaches at Fenwick Island and Beach Plum Island north of Lewes.

Park users generate 65% of the revenue utilized to operate and maintain the parks and manage more than 27,000 acres of state park land throughout Delaware. Revenue helps to maintain trails, provide environmental and recreational activities, preserve history, protect natural resources, maintain visitor amenities, guard beaches and offer campgrounds, cabins and more.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Celebrating A Milestone Year

Delaware State Parks is celebrating 75 years of outdoor adventures and lasting memories. What began in 1951 with three parks has grown into a system that now includes 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina — together protecting more than 27,000 acres. In 2026, the division will honor the people, parks and partners who built this legacy and invite visitors to join in inspiring exploration, discovery and a deeper connection to the outdoors for generations to come.



Media contact: Beth Kuhles-Heiney, elizabeth.kuhlesheiney@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###