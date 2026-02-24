Attorney General James Defends Public Safety and Immigrant Communities in New York City

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James took action to defend longstanding New York City laws that enhance public safety and protect immigrant communities throughout the city. In an amicus brief filed in a case brought by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) challenging New York City’s sanctuary city laws, Attorney General James argues that these policies limiting city law enforcement and other city officials’ involvement in federal civil immigration enforcement are essential for public safety. New York City’s laws protect New Yorkers by allowing immigrants to interact with local law enforcement to report crimes, serve as witnesses, and seek help without fear. In addition, these policies focus local law enforcement efforts on public safety priorities such as fighting crime and reducing gun violence. Attorney General James is urging the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York to grant New York City’s motion to dismiss DOJ’s lawsuit.

“New York City’s sanctuary laws help keep our communities safe,” said Attorney General James. “Our city was built by immigrants, and this administration’s attempts to overturn local laws that protect them are unjust and unconstitutional. I will always defend New York’s immigrant communities and uphold the rule of law.”

New York City’s sanctuary laws originated in the 1980s and have been supported by both Republican and Democratic mayoral administrations. These laws limit city officials’ participation in federal civil immigration enforcement, and like many other cities’ similar policies, ensure local law enforcement resources are spent on local public safety priorities. These laws also build trust between immigrant communities and city officials. Ample research has shown that policies like New York City’s enhance public safety by allowing immigrants to contact local law enforcement and other city officials without risking their or their loved ones’ immigration status. Importantly, the city’s laws do not limit cooperation between local and federal authorities on criminal matters.

In July 2025, DOJ sued New York City, challenging its laws limiting participation in federal civil immigration enforcement. In the amicus brief, Attorney General James argues that these laws are consistent with both state and federal laws and are not preempted. New York law does not give local law enforcement the authority to arrest or detain people for civil immigration violations, even at the request of federal immigration authorities.

Attorney General James also explains that New York City’s sanctuary laws make the city safer. One study found that half of immigrants, including more than two-thirds of those who are undocumented, reported that they were less likely to report or offer information about crimes to local police for fear that officers would inquire about their or others’ immigration status. By limiting city officials’ involvement in immigration enforcement, immigrants are encouraged to report crimes, serve as witnesses, and seek health care and other services from the city without fearing for their safety.

Policies like New York City’s also help local law enforcement focus resources on the most immediate public safety threats. Requiring the city’s law enforcement to assist in federal civil immigration enforcement would divert critical time and money from other public safety priorities. Attorney General James is urging the court to grant New York City’s motion to dismiss DOJ’s lawsuit, allowing the city’s laws to stand.

Attorney General James has been a national leader in fighting to protect and defend immigrant communities. Attorney General James has filed amicus briefs defending Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nepal, and Honduras. In November 2025, Attorney General James filed a lawsuit to protect Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for tens of thousands of lawful permanent residents in New York. Also in November, Attorney General James successfully defended New York’s law that prevents civil arrests at state courthouses. In September 2025, Attorney General James won a court order preventing the Trump administration from tying Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding to state immigration enforcement actions. In July 2025, Attorney General James filed an amicus brief defending Rochester’s sanctuary city laws.