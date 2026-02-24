The Process Information (PI)-To-Cloud Data Broker Solutions Market is projected to grow to US $5.41 billion by 2030.

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Process Information (PI)-To-Cloud Data Broker Solutions Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The process information (PI)-to-cloud data broker solutions market is rapidly evolving as industries increasingly seek to bridge their legacy systems with modern cloud platforms. This transformation supports better data integration, real-time analytics, and operational efficiency. Let’s explore the current state, growth drivers, key players, and regional dynamics shaping this promising market.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook for the Process Information (PI)-To-Cloud Data Broker Solutions Market

The market for process information (PI)-to-cloud data broker solutions has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $2.71 billion in 2025 to $3.1 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This growth has been fueled by the widespread use of legacy PI systems across industrial operations, the increasing demand for centralized visibility of data across plants, a surge in industrial automation and data collection efforts, heightened concerns about secure data transfers from on-premise environments, and the broader adoption of cloud technologies by enterprises.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue expanding robustly, reaching $5.41 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.9%. This forecasted surge is driven by growing investments in industrial cloud platforms, a rising need for real-time operational data analytics, technological advances in edge computing and protocol conversion, and a stronger emphasis on industrial data governance and regulatory compliance. Key trends expected to shape the market include the increased use of real-time PI data streaming to cloud systems, expanding demand for protocol conversions between legacy and cloud infrastructures, wider deployment of industrial edge gateways for data bridging, enhanced secure data governance and monitoring, and the integration of managed services for continuous data synchronization.

What Process Information (PI)-To-Cloud Data Broker Solutions Are and How They Work

Process information (PI)-to-cloud data broker solutions consist of software and platform tools designed to facilitate the secure transfer and integration of data from legacy Process Information (PI) systems into modern cloud environments. These solutions enable real-time collection, processing, and synchronization of data between on-premises industrial setups and cloud-based platforms. By doing so, they offer organizations seamless data connectivity that supports advanced analytics and improves operational efficiency, all while ensuring data integrity and security are maintained throughout the process.

Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Process Information (PI)-To-Cloud Data Broker Solutions Market

One of the primary forces propelling the PI-to-cloud data broker solutions market is the accelerating adoption of the industrial internet of things (IIoT). IIoT refers to an interconnected network of industrial devices, sensors, and systems communicating via the internet to optimize manufacturing and industrial processes. This movement toward digital transformation is motivated by companies' aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime through predictive maintenance, and gain real-time visibility into production workflows.

IIoT systems generate vast volumes of data from industrial equipment and sensors, which must be efficiently transmitted and integrated with cloud-based analytics platforms. This creates a strong need for data broker solutions that bridge operational technology (OT) with cloud infrastructure seamlessly. For example, Ericsson, a Swedish telecommunications firm, reported that global IoT connections reached 18.8 billion in 2024 and are expected to soar to 43.0 billion by 2030. Such rapid growth in connected devices directly supports the rising demand for PI-to-cloud data broker solutions.

Regions That Lead and Grow Fast in the Process Information (PI)-To-Cloud Data Broker Solutions Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for PI-to-cloud data broker solutions, commanding a significant share of the global landscape. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth throughout the upcoming years. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments and opportunities within this sector.

