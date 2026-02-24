Influential Women Profiles Nicole Young Scott: Financial Executive and Strategic Leader in Public Service

FORT WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former IRS Division Leader Bringing Proven Expertise in Finance and Program ManagementNicole Young Scott is a dynamic financial executive with more than 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles at the Internal Revenue Service, where she built a distinguished career grounded in financial stewardship, business planning, and strategic program management. Most recently,Nicole most recently began working as the Director of Finance for MACPAC – Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission as the Director of Finance, where she can continue her passion working in the public sector and to support MACPAC’s critical mission. She is responsible for all financial management and directs the financial affairs of the organization. MACPAC is a non-partisan legislative branch agency that provides policy and data analysis and makes recommendations to Congress, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the states on a wide array of issues affecting Medicaid and the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).Nicole previously served as Director of the IRS Business Support Office for the Small Business/Self-Employed division, overseeing a $2.3 billion operating plan and leading a team of approximately 100 budget professionals. In this role, she provided executive-level oversight of financial management, resource allocation, and staffing strategies, ensuring mission-critical goals were met while optimizing organizational efficiency and accountability.Throughout her career, Nicole held multiple senior leadership positions, including Acting Director of Research, Assistant Director of Specialty Examination, and Assistant Director of the Taxpayer First Act Office. Across each role, she demonstrated a consistent ability to lead through complexity, manage large-scale change, and drive results through collaboration and innovation. Nicole successfully led teams ranging from several hundred to more than a thousand employees, developing strategies that improved productivity, accuracy, and customer experience while aligning operational outcomes with organizational priorities.Nicole is a graduate of Morgan State University’s Graves School of Business & Management, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Her academic foundation, combined with hands-on leadership experience, has enabled her to bridge technical expertise with a people-centered approach to leadership. Known for empowering teams and fostering inclusive environments, Nicole is deeply committed to sustainable growth, efficiency, and service excellence.Nicole attributes her success to a combination of hard work, strong mentorship, and the foundational values instilled in her by her parents—her mother, a teacher, and her father, who served in the military. Although her initial role at the IRS began as what she once viewed as a temporary step, she quickly recognized the meaningful impact she could make through public service. By seizing opportunities, committing to professional development, and leading with purpose, Nicole steadily built a career defined by impact, integrity, and service.The best career advice Nicole ever received was to embrace growth in every role and never shy away from new opportunities. She learned early on that showing up, speaking up, and taking initiative were essential to advancement. Through experience, she discovered that resilience and visibility are critical to making a lasting impact and progressing into leadership positions.To young women entering finance, government, or leadership roles, Nicole offers encouragement rooted in experience. She advises them to trust their abilities, seek guidance when needed, and remain open to opportunities that may feel uncomfortable or challenging. In her view, the roles that stretch you the most often lead to the greatest professional growth and fulfillment.Nicole identifies one of the greatest challenges in her field as leading large teams through organizational change while navigating the highly competitive pathway to the Senior Executive Service. Achieving that level requires not only professional excellence but also personal perseverance. She views these challenges as powerful opportunities—moments that refined her leadership skills, strengthened her resilience, and allowed her to mentor others. These lessons continue to inform her post-retirement work and speaking engagements.Guided by a strong work ethic, flexibility, and adaptability, Nicole has navigated complex environments with confidence and clarity. Education, mentorship, and giving back remain central to her journey, shaping a leadership philosophy that extends far beyond her years of federal service.Through her career and continued engagement, Nicole Young Scott exemplifies the lasting impact of purpose-driven leadership.Learn More about Nicole Young Scott:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nicole-youngscott Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

