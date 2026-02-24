Influential Women: Bianca Paige Gallagher, Therapist Advancing Trauma-Informed Care And Mental Health Advocacy

SEWELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Clinician Empowers Diverse Populations Through Evidence-Based Therapy, Advocacy, and Lifelong LearningSewell, New Jersey – Bianca Paige Gallagher is a passionate and dedicated therapist whose career is defined by her commitment to supporting diverse populations, including underprivileged and minority communities, clients with dual diagnoses, mandated clients, LGBTQIA individuals, and those affected by trauma. She brings deep expertise in evidence-based therapeutic modalities such as Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), as well as proficiency in NJ SAMS, EHR systems, and WRAP programs. Bianca’s broad experience spans individual and family therapy, co-occurring disorder treatment, and MAT education, demonstrating her mission to meet clients where they are and foster meaningful, lasting growth.Currently, Bianca serves with Headway and Grow Therapy, providing remote therapy and conducting comprehensive psychological intakes, while also holding clinical responsibilities at Aura Psychiatry & Wellness. Her approach centers on trauma-informed care, mindfulness, and co-regulation, helping clients strengthen resilience, emotional intelligence, and distress tolerance. Beyond direct clinical practice, Bianca advocates for the recognition of behavioral health careers as professional pathways, promoting equity, access, and support for future mental health practitioners.Bianca holds a Master of Arts in Counselor Education and School Counseling from Montclair State University and completed her post-master’s licensure at Caldwell University. She is a licensed LCADC and LPC in New Jersey and holds additional credentials as a Certified DBT Practitioner (C-DBT), National Certified Counselor (NCC), and Certified Trauma Professional (CTP) & Certified Clinical Supervisor (CCS).. She is actively engaged with professional organizations such as NBCC, emphasizing her commitment to lifelong learning and advancing the field of mental health care.Bianca attributes her success to a strong support system, exceptional mentors, personal experiences with mental health, and a tireless work ethic. She believes that ongoing self-reflection and “doing the internal work” are vital for personal and professional growth. For young women entering the field, Bianca encourages taking advantage of training opportunities, refining clinical skills, developing a niche, and embracing calculated risks to build confidence and expertise. She also acknowledges the challenges of assisting clients who face systemic barriers while highlighting the vast opportunities and versatility within the therapy profession.At the heart of her practice and personal life, Bianca upholds values of loyalty, family, lifelong learning, passion, compassion, empathy, and love—principles that guide the way she empowers clients and contributes to the broader mental health community.Learn More about Bianca Paige Gallagher:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Bianca-Gallagher Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.