Precision Psychiatry Market Set to Reach More Than US$ 4.2 Billion by 2035 at 14.2% CAGR Driven by AI Integration| TMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Psychiatry Market The global precision psychiatry market is experiencing rapid expansion, supported by technological advancements, increasing mental health awareness, and growing adoption of data-driven diagnostic and treatment approaches. Valued at US$ 0.9 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach more than US$ 4.2 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2025 to 2035.Unlock crucial data and key findings from our Report in this sample –Precision psychiatry integrates genetic testing, biomarker analysis, neuroimaging, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and digital health tools to personalize psychiatric diagnosis and treatment. The shift from traditional trial-and-error treatment models to evidence-based, biologically informed strategies is transforming global mental healthcare systems.Market OverviewPrecision psychiatry represents a transformative shift in mental healthcare. Unlike conventional psychiatry, which relies primarily on symptom-based diagnosis, precision psychiatry incorporates:• Genetic and pharmacogenomic testing• Biomarker identification• Neuroimaging technologies• AI-driven predictive analytics• Digital phenotyping toolsThis approach aims to:• Improve treatment efficacy• Reduce medication trial-and-error cycles• Enhance patient outcomes• Lower healthcare costs associated with ineffective treatmentsThe increasing prevalence of mental health disorders globally—combined with advancements in genomics, AI, and big data analytics—is driving adoption across hospitals, clinical laboratories, and research institutions.Additionally, collaborations among biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, academic institutions, and healthcare providers are accelerating clinical implementation.Key Market Growth Drivers1. Rising Prevalence of Mental Health DisordersThe global burden of mental health disorders—including depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and substance use disorders—is increasing significantly. According to global health estimates, more than 1 billion people live with mental health conditions.Precision psychiatry offers personalized solutions by integrating biological, psychological, and environmental data to improve treatment outcomes and reduce relapse rates.2. Rapid Integration of AI and ML in PsychiatryAI and ML algorithms are increasingly used for:• Predictive modeling of treatment response• Early diagnosis• Risk stratification• Digital behavioral analysisThese technologies are enhancing diagnostic accuracy and enabling data-driven clinical decision-making.3. Expansion of Genomics and PharmacogenomicsGenetic testing, particularly pharmacogenomics, helps determine:• How patients metabolize psychiatric medications• Appropriate drug selection• Optimal dosage levelsAdvancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and decreasing testing costs are supporting widespread adoption.4. Supportive Government InitiativesGovernment-backed research programs and funding initiatives are accelerating innovation. Investments in digital health infrastructure, data-sharing networks, and biomarker research are creating favorable regulatory and reimbursement environments.5. Growing Collaboration Across StakeholdersPartnerships between:• Technology companies• Research institutes• Healthcare providers• Pharmaceutical companiesare accelerating product development and clinical validation.Analysis of Key Players – Key Player StrategiesLeading companies in the global precision psychiatry market include:LabcorpMyriad Genetics, Inc.TruGenomix, IncGeneDx, LLCGenomindCNSDoseMedGenomeGeneHealth Global Research & DiagnosticsQuest Diagnostics IncorporatedIllumina, Inc.F. Hoffmann-La Roche LtdBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.QIAGENThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Fulgent GeneticsOther Prominent PlayersKey Strategies Adopted by Market Players1. Product Innovationo Development of advanced genetic panelso AI-powered psychiatric assessment toolso Biomarker-based diagnostic platforms2. Strategic Partnershipso Collaborations with hospitals and mental health providerso Academic research allianceso Technology integrations3. Clinical Validation Studieso Expanding peer-reviewed researcho Real-world evidence generationo Regulatory compliance initiatives4. Geographical Expansiono Strengthening presence in North America and Europeo Expanding into Asia Pacific and emerging markets5. Mergers & Acquisitionso Acquiring digital health startupso Expanding genomics capabilitiesThese strategies are enhancing competitive positioning and accelerating commercialization.Review critical insights and findings from our Report in this sample –Market Challenges & OpportunitiesChallenges1. High Implementation Costso Advanced testing technologies require significant infrastructure investment.2. Data Privacy & Ethical Concernso Handling sensitive genetic and behavioral data requires robust security frameworks.3. Limited Standardizationo Lack of uniform diagnostic guidelines across regions can slow adoption.4. Regulatory Complexityo AI-driven psychiatric tools require careful regulatory review.Opportunities1. Expansion of Digital Health Ecosystems2. Integration of Real-World Evidence (RWE)3. Emerging Markets Growth4. Personalized Treatment Demand5. AI-Based Predictive Psychiatry ToolsWith increasing acceptance of personalized medicine, precision psychiatry is expected to become a core component of global mental healthcare systems.Recent Developments• In July 2025, Polaris Genomics, a U.S.-based company, secured a second USD 100K Maryland Industrial Partnership grant to advance the validation of its PTSD genomic test, accelerating the commercialization of precision psychiatry diagnostics.• In June 2025, U.S.-based GeneDx published the SeqFirst study results in The Journal of Pediatrics. The results showed that rapid genomic testing reduced pediatric diagnostic times from 289 days to 13, supporting broader adoption.• In May 2025, GrayMatters Health (GMH) announced the launch of Prism™ Suite, a next generation, comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to empower providers and improve patient outcomes. The latest innovation within the portfolio is a Depression protocol that guides patients to learn to regulate brain activity associated with their depression using a reward-system biomarker.• In October 2024, Psyomics Ltd, a UK-based company, revealed that it had entered into a significant collaboration with the Priory Group, a top mental health and social care provider in the UK, to roll out their Al-driven digital triage and assessment platform, Censeo, at various clinical locations.Investment Landscape and ROI OutlookThe precision psychiatry market presents strong long-term investment potential due to:• Rapid CAGR growth (14.2%)• Increasing adoption in hospitals and laboratories• Expanding AI integration• Rising demand for personalized healthcareKey Investment Drivers• Venture capital funding in genomics and digital psychiatry• Government-backed research grants• Strategic corporate partnerships• Expanding reimbursement supportROI OutlookEarly adopters of precision diagnostic platforms may benefit from:• Recurring revenue models (testing services)• Long-term clinical partnerships• Scalable digital platforms• Growing global demandAs technology adoption accelerates, return on investment is expected to strengthen significantly across both developed and emerging markets.Market SegmentationsBy Service Type• Genetic Testing• Biomarker Analysis• Data Analytics & Interpretation Services• OthersBy Technology• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)• Immunoassay• Mass Spectrometry• OthersBy Therapeutic Area• Depression and Anxiety Disorders• Schizophrenia and Psychotic Disorders• Bipolar Disorder• Substance Use Disorders• OthersBy End-user• Hospitals & Clinics• Clinical Laboratories• OthersBy Region• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaNorth America currently dominates the global market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Emerging regions are expected to witness accelerated growth due to healthcare infrastructure improvements and rising awareness.Why Buy This Report?This comprehensive market report provides:• Detailed market size and forecast (2020–2035)• In-depth segment analysis• Regional breakdown• Competitive landscape overview• Key company profiles• Strategic insights• Investment opportunities analysis• Growth drivers and challenges• Recent developments• Value chain analysisThe report supports decision-making for:• Investors• Healthcare providers• Pharmaceutical companies• Biotechnology firms• Policy makers• Strategic plannersIt serves as a valuable resource for understanding current trends and future growth prospects.Buy this Premium Research Report to access comprehensive analysis –FAQs1. What is the current size of the precision psychiatry market?The global precision psychiatry market was valued at US$ 0.9 billion in 2024.2. What is the projected market value by 2035?The market is expected to reach more than US$ 4.2 billion by 2035.3. What is the expected CAGR during the forecast period?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2025 to 2035.4. Which segment dominates the market?The genetic testing segment holds the largest share, accounting for 42.5% in 2024.5. Which region leads the global precision psychiatry market?North America dominates the market with a 38.8% revenue share in 2024. About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

