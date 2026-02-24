Joiin Recognised as Platinum Partner in Intuit’s App Program, Delivering Enhanced Experiences to QuickBooks Customers

Joiin Intuit Platinum App Partner

EXETER, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joiin , a financial reporting and consolidation platform, today announced its participation in Intuit’s App Partner Program, delivering smarter reporting at scale. Joiin automates group consolidation and single-entity reporting, with multi-currency FX built in. Intercompany eliminations, dashboards, and report packs sit alongside AI-driven insights, and forecasting, providing finance teams with instant intelligence throughout the reporting cycle.The Intuit App Partner Program is designed to help third-party partners grow faster, scale smarter, and deliver more value to the millions of small and mid-market businesses and accountants on the Intuit platform.As a member of the Platinum tier, Joiin receives early access to new and modernized APIs to develop rich functionality for its QuickBooks integration, co-marketing opportunities to drive customer growth and engagement, and analytics to better understand usage of their app.“Joining Intuit’s new partner program marks an exciting step for us,” said Lucien Wynn, Co-Founder and CEO at Joiin. “The improved APIs make it easier for us to deliver even greater value to our shared customers while deepening our relationship with Intuit and its global financial technology platform.”“Joiin’s robust reporting and automated consolidation of financial data and operations is helping accounting teams access insights, move faster, and make decisions,” said Josh Hofmann, Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystems, Intuit. “Their Platinum partner designation reflects the depth of their integration and the real impact they’re delivering for QuickBooks customers.”The impact of Joiin’s QuickBooks integration is already being seen by accounting firms managing complex group structures.“Joiin’s automated consolidation and multi-currency reporting has transformed how we support complex client groups, dramatically reducing the time spent on intercompany checks and manual validation,” said Rob te Braake, Founder of Insight Matters. “For clients preparing for IPOs and the reporting standards expected by public markets such as Nasdaq, the speed, accuracy, and confidence Joiin delivers is critical. What once took days now takes minutes, giving us a reporting process that’s both robust and reliable.”For more than two decades, the Intuit Developer program has been instrumental in powering millions of QuickBooks customer experiences through thousands of integrated applications. With access to the Intuit App Marketplace, businesses on the Intuit platform use apps to meet their unique industry-specific needs, streamline processes with deep data flows, and save time with integrated, done-for-you experiences that drive growth, all in one place.Intuit’s new App Partner Program reflects its continued investment in partner success, offeringenhanced support, data access, and business-building resources based on partner needs and maturity. By aligning with this initiative, Joiin reinforces its commitment to help growing small and mid-market businesses streamline workflows, manage finances more efficiently, and thrive in today’s digital economy. Learn more about Intuit’s App Partner Program.Joiin delivers scalable financial reporting and consolidation with unlimited users, reports, and consolidations.A 14-day free trial is available. Learn more here

