Immunophotonics Secures European Patent Protecting Use of Lead Asset in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors

Additional intellectual property protection reinforces the strategic value of IP-001 and supports ongoing clinical development efforts.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immunophotonics, Inc. , a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel immunostimulatory drugs to enhance routine tumor destruction techniques, today announced the European Patent Office has issued a patent that covers the use of Immunophotonics’ lead drug candidate IP-001 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of solid tumors. The patent, titled: “Semi-Synthetic Biopolymers for Use in Stimulating the Immune System,” further strengthens Immunophotonics’ global intellectual property portfolio.Checkpoint inhibitors, including anti-PD1 and anti-PDL1 antibodies, have become the standard of care across multiple cancer indications and comprise some of the world’s highest selling oncology drugs in recent years. Immunophotonics’ data suggest that IP-001, when combined with checkpoint inhibitors, has the potential to improve therapeutic anti-tumor effects compared to checkpoint inhibitor therapy alone.The newly granted patent provides additional intellectual property protection by covering a core combination therapy strategy for IP-001 and extends the effective patent life for IP-001 when used in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The patent has been validated in more than 20 European Patent Office (EPO) member countries, representing a significant milestone for Immunophotonics. Patent applications covering similar claims are currently pending in countries outside of Europe.Robert Arch, Ph.D., President of Immunophotonics, commented, “IP-001 has demonstrated promising results in preclinical studies and is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. This new European patent meaningfully strengthens our intellectual property position and supports the continued clinical development of IP-001 as a combination immunotherapy. The patent underscores the potential of IP-001 to enhance anti-tumor immune responses when used with checkpoint inhibitors, particularly for patients with significant unmet medical needs.”About IP-001IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that generates tumor antigen depots and acts as a potent, multimodal immune stimulant intended to induce immunological responses to eradicate cancer. IP-001 is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the targeted tumor antigens, (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a downstream adaptive immune response against the tumor cells. Activation of a systemic, adaptive immune response allows immune effector cells to seek out and eliminate tumor cells throughout the body.About ImmunophotonicsImmunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform and is currently assessed in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the immunosuppressive milieu of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific immune response in patients with solid cancers. By combining routine energy therapies, such as ablation or radiation, with injection of its proprietary immunostimulatory drug candidates, including IP-001, Immunophotonics seeks to trigger a systemically active anti-cancer immune response that can destroy circulating tumor cells and micrometastases left behind after a local ablation. The company’s world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.immunophotonics.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.Immunophotonics Contact:IR@immunophotonics.comPR Contacts:Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.Jon Nugentjnugent@tiberend.comorDavid Irishdirish@tiberend.com

MOA Animated Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.