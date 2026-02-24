Influential Women: Stacey L. Coleman, Corporate Paralegal Driving Excellence In Real Estate And Property Law

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experienced Legal Professional and Community Advocate Recognized for Precision, Leadership, and MentorshipStacey L. Coleman is a seasoned Corporate Paralegal at United Mortgage Corp., where she has brought her expertise to the organization over the past three months. A certified notary with a comprehensive background in real estate, property law, and title insurance, Stacey is recognized for her meticulous attention to detail, strong organizational skills, and ability to navigate complex legal and corporate processes. In her role, she manages critical documentation, coordinates closings, and ensures compliance with all regulatory requirements, making her an invaluable asset to her team and clients alike.A graduate of the University of Delaware with a Degree in English Language and Literature, Stacey has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and community impact throughout her career. In 2012, she successfully raised $3 million in grants to fund community playgrounds, exemplifying her dedication to creating meaningful opportunities and improving the quality of life for others. Her professional experience spans pivotal roles at McDonnell & Associates, P.A., M&T Bank, and Sergovic Carmean Weidman McCartney & Owens, where she developed extensive expertise in real property transactions, post-closing procedures, and office management. Stacey also maintains an active presence on LinkedIn, connecting with peers and contributing to the professional community.Stacey attributes her success to perseverance. Throughout her career, she has faced challenges and obstacles, but her determination to overcome them and maintain focus on her goals has driven her achievements. By staying committed, adaptable, and resilient, she has consistently navigated complex situations, seized opportunities, and grown both professionally and personally.When advising young women entering her field, Stacey emphasizes the importance of mentorship. She encourages seeking guidance from experienced professionals who have successfully navigated the path from entry-level roles to leadership positions. She advises staying focused on goals, committing to continuous learning, and maintaining confidence—even in the face of challenges—as key drivers of a fulfilling and successful career.Outside of her professional work, Stacey enjoys gardening, home renovation, solving crossword puzzles, traveling, and exploring culinary pursuits, reflecting her creativity, curiosity, and lifelong learning.With a blend of legal expertise, community advocacy, and personal passion, Stacey L. Coleman exemplifies a professional who excels in her field while making a meaningful impact on the communities and people she serves.Learn More about Stacey L. Coleman:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stacey-coleman Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.