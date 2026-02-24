Ambassador Andrew Young Headlines “When HIStory Was Watching” as The Legacy Line Announces King, Evers Partnerships

Panelists at The Legacy Line’s “When HIStory Was Watching” (L-R): Ryan Wilson; Laron Walker; Ambassador Andrew Young; Rosalind Withers; Reena Evers-Everette; Malikah Berry; Eric D. Tidwell, Esq. Photo credit: Lorenze Davis John Hope Bryant, Founder of Operation HOPE, delivers closing remarks at The Legacy Line’s “When HIStory Was Watching” as Laron Walker, CEO of The Legacy Line, looks on. Photo credit: Lorenze Davis Songbird Heiress Harris performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at "When HIStory Was Watching" Photo Credit: Lorenze Davis

The gathering of civil rights torchbearers included The Legacy Line’s announcement to expand into sports, music, and entertainment.

Our work focuses on ensuring these stories remain protected, relevant, and sustainable for generations to come.” — Laron Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of The Legacy Line.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Legacy Line hosted "When HIStory Was Watching" at The Gathering Spot on February 17, bringing together civil rights leaders, archival experts, and legacy voices for a national conversation focused on protecting civil rights history and safeguarding historically significant archives.Opening remarks were delivered by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Memphis Mayor Paul Young, underscoring the civic significance of the moment. The program also marked a pivotal step in The Legacy Line’s national growth strategy, serving as both a public forum and a launch point for expanded partnerships, technology initiatives, and cross-sector cultural engagement.TORCHBEARERS OF THE CIVIL RIGHTS LEGACY TAKE THE STAGEThe program featured a fireside chat with civil rights leader and former United States Ambassador Andrew Young, moderated by Ryan Wilson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Gathering Spot.Panelists included Rosalind Withers, Founder of The Withers Collection Museum & Gallery , Reena Evers-Everette, Daughter of civil rights leader Medgar Evers; Malikah Berry, Assistant Archivist at the King Library and Archives; Eric D. Tidwell, Esq., General Counsel for the Estate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; and Laron Walker, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Legacy Line.Historic civil rights photographs from the Ernest C. Withers collection formed the visual backdrop for the discussion, reinforcing the program’s focus on activating archival materials within contemporary public dialogue.John Hope Bryant, Founder of Operation HOPE, delivered closing remarks highlighting the connection between historical stewardship and economic sustainability. A musical appearance by Heiress Harris reflected the program’s emphasis on engaging younger generations in cultural memory. The program also included moments of reflection honoring historic civil rights leadership.THE LEGACY LINE ANNOUNCES LANDMARK PARTNERSHIPS WITH THE KING AND EVERS ESTATESThe Legacy Line announced landmark partnerships with the Estate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Estate of Medgar Evers, strengthening its growing network of civil rights legacy families and institutions.The agreements expand The Legacy Line’s work supporting archival preservation, activating historic collections through technology-enabled storytelling and developing licensing, educational, and cultural initiatives designed to ensure the long term sustainability and economic viability of these historically significant materials.WHAT COMES NEXT FOR THE LEGACY LINEThe program represents a major step in The Legacy Line’s broader national strategy to scale its technology-enabled platform connecting historical archives, legacy families, and cultural institutions across the country.Through digital storytelling initiatives, curated programs, licensing collaborations, and strategic partnerships, the organization is expanding its work beyond civil rights history into additional areas of American legacy including sports, music, and entertainment heritage, while creating new economic pathways that support the long-term stewardship and sustainability of historically significant collections.Additional partnerships, programming initiatives, and national collaborations are expected in the coming months.ABOUT THE LEGACY LINEThe Legacy Line, a Memik Inc. company, is a lifestyle and home décor brand that transforms storytelling into everyday art. Through partnerships with archives, cultural icons, and legacy storytellers, along with the use of Augmented Reality to deepen engagement, the brand brings powerful historical narratives into homes, classrooms, museums, and communities.The Ernest Withers Collection serves as the flagship line, establishing the foundation for future collections that celebrate the people, moments, and movements shaping American culture across civil rights, music, sports, entertainment, and beyond.Memik Inc. is a participant in Invest Atlanta’s Startup Growth Loan Program, supporting the growth of technology-forward companies advancing culture, creativity, and economic impact.For more information, to watch the full program, or to learn more about The Legacy Line, visit www.thelegacyline.co and follow The Legacy Line on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

