Oxagile to Participate in Stockholm FinTech Week 2026

The company will attend the event to meet innovators and financial institutions and discuss scalable, regulation-compliant digital finance solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxagile will attend Stockholm FinTech Week 2026 to connect with peers and stay close to the latest developments shaping the fintech landscape.

This annual event, held on March 18–19, is one of Europe's most exciting conferences for professionals coming from digital banking, payments, regtech, and a variety of other industries. Year after year, it welcomes startup founders, regulators, international financial institutions, investors, and technology experts for two days of discussion and exchange about where fintech is heading.

Oxagile will be represented by Egor Zalesskiy, Business Development Operations Director, and Kiryl Surogatov, the company’s Head of Engineering.

At this year’s event, the Oxagile team will present the company’s wide range of fintech software development services that help financial institutions, payment providers, and fintech startups design and implement secure, scalable digital products aligned with evolving regulatory requirements.

The conference will also present the team with an opportunity to meet industry leaders and discuss practical approaches to building resilient financial software, modernizing legacy infrastructure, migrating data at scale, and integrating artificial intelligence into fintech products in a secure, compliant, and meaningful manner.

Oxagile's fintech development expertise encompasses digital banking platforms, payment system migration and modernization, AI-powered financial tools, data analytics, and scalable system architecture. The company also pays close attention to data security and payment observability as essential elements of modern financial solutions.

Demand for digital financial services continues to rise across Europe and globally, prompting companies to step up their transformation projects. However, speed alone doesn't translate to immediate success. Steady progress demands strong engineering discipline, tried and tested data security practices, deep knowledge of the regulatory landscape, as well as long-term scalability.

With over 20 years of experience, Oxagile brings the technical depth required to align long-term technology strategy with measurable business outcomes.

Organizations interested in exploring cooperation opportunities or discussing their financial technology initiatives are invited to connect with the team during the event. More information about the company's financial technology expertise and service offerings can be found at https://www.oxagile.com/fintech/

Representatives of Oxagile will be available throughout Stockholm FinTech Week to meet with founders, technology leaders, and financial institutions seeking reliable engineering partners for complex fintech initiatives.



About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development company recognized for its deep expertise in multi-platform video streaming technologies and AI-powered solutions. Since 2005, Oxagile has delivered highly innovative, scalable software to clients across media, entertainment, and digital industries, helping those businesses leverage deep optimization methods and artificial intelligence to streamline content delivery, personalization, and operational efficiency.

With a solid track record working with major global brands, Oxagile combines deep video technology know-how with a profound knowledge of major streaming platforms, enabling its clients to stay at the very forefront of the quickly changing video streaming market and deliver exceptional viewer experiences.



Contact Information

Website: https://www.oxagile.com/

Contact form: https://www.oxagile.com/contacts/

Email: contact@oxagile.com

Phone: +1 332 242 2402

