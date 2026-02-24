Influential Women: Hon. Lynn O’Malley Taylor (Ret.), Trailblazing Judge, Mediator And Advocate For Justice

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Visionary Leader in Civil Law, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Legal Education, Committed to Mentorship and Professional ExcellenceSan Francisco, California — Hon. Lynn O’Malley Taylor (Ret.) is a Mediator and Arbitrator at JAMS, bringing over 35 years of distinguished service as a trial court judge. In 1982, she became the first woman elected to the Marin County Municipal Court, where she served as Presiding Judge in 1986 and 1990. She was elected, without opposition, to the Marin County Superior Court in 1990 and served as Presiding Judge from 2002 to 2003. Over her judicial career, she served in Contra Costa, Sonoma, Monterey, Napa, Sacramento, Orange, and San Francisco counties, including seven years on the San Francisco Superior Court as part of the Judicial Council’s Assigned Judges Program. Her tenure on the bench was marked by a steadfast commitment to justice, efficiency, and fairness.As a supervising civil law judge in Marin County Superior Court, Judge Taylor championed mediation by requiring settlement conferences for unresolved cases and collaborating with mediation-trained attorneys and experts to resolve hundreds of disputes. Her judicial portfolio spans complex multi-party construction, engineering, investment fraud, banking, civil rights, employment, personal injury, property, and malpractice cases, reflecting her breadth of legal expertise and ability to manage high-stakes matters with precision and fairness.Beyond her courtroom accomplishments, Judge Taylor is widely respected for her fairness, professionalism, and collegiality. She has served as faculty for programs at Stanford Law School, University of San Francisco Law School, and the California Judicial College. She taught Advanced Settlement Conferences at the Center for Judicial Education and Research, sharing her expertise in alternative dispute resolution with the next generation of legal professionals. She continues to contribute to legal education by serving as a panelist with The Mediation Society, Sangster Inns of Court, and JAMS continuing legal education programs.Judge Taylor attributes her success to a deep commitment to collaboration, fairness, and continuous learning. She has particularly valued her work with the JAMS “family” in arbitration, where the focus on thoughtful resolution and professional camaraderie has been especially rewarding. Among her most notable accomplishments was her leadership of the civil division of the Marin County Superior Court, where she oversaw all civil cases and spearheaded a collaborative initiative involving every judge in the court. This effort resulted in the resolution of 100 aging cases in a single week, exemplifying her strategic coordination and ability to inspire teamwork. She also served on the Judicial Council Civil Jury Instruction Committee that drafted California’s new jury instructions, CACI, a contribution with lasting influence on the judicial process.Throughout her career, Judge Taylor has broken significant ground. She was the first woman in her county to run for and win a seat as a judge. Over 21 years of active service, she served first in Municipal court and later in the Superior Court, with a primary focus on civil cases during the latter part of her tenure. Even after retirement, she continued to serve through the Judicial Council’s Assigned Judges Program, acting as a substitute judge and bringing her experience to support the justice system in meaningful ways.Judge Taylor credits her early mentors for shaping her professional journey. She recalls the late Jim Kennedy, an exceptional attorney who entrusted her with responsibility from the start and provided unwavering guidance. Similarly, the late Norbert Babin offered opportunities to expand her expertise and encouraged her professional growth. She emphasizes that these experiences taught her the value of trust, mentorship, and continuous learning—lessons that continue to guide her today.When advising young women entering the legal profession, Judge Taylor emphasizes the importance of education and strategic career planning. She recommends attending the best law school possible in the area where they intend to build their careers. If affordability is a concern, she suggests considering night school while young and able to dedicate the time and energy. She underscores the importance of networking, noting that professional relationships can open doors that talent alone sometimes cannot. Judge Taylor also encourages aspiring attorneys to take courses in negotiation and mediation, skills that enhance career flexibility and foster the ability to communicate effectively and listen with intention—critical competencies for success in any legal role.Connection, curiosity, and balance are values Judge Taylor holds most dear in both her professional and personal life. She cherishes opportunities to engage with others, whether through her monthly book club—where she enjoys reading fiction and non-fiction while socializing—or by spending quality time with family and friends. Staying active and mindful is also a priority, as she enjoys water aerobics at the YMCA and walking her beloved dogs, reflecting her dedication to wellness and balance.Judge Taylor is also an avid photographer, using her camera to capture meaningful moments and explore the world creatively. She recounts a memorable trip photographing wildlife and landscapes in Africa, as well as documenting her family enjoying time on the St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands of upstate New York. Through photography, she celebrates both everyday life and extraordinary experiences, reflecting her philosophy of appreciating life’s richness, nurturing relationships, and finding joy in personal and professional growth.Throughout her career, Judge Taylor has exemplified leadership, collaboration, and thoughtful service, combining professional excellence with a deeply human approach to her work. Her dedication to mentorship, continuous learning, and cultivating meaningful connections underscores the lasting impact she has had on the legal community and those she serves.From pioneering as the first woman elected to the Marin County Courts to mentoring future legal professionals, Judge Taylor’s career reflects a profound commitment to fairness, innovation, and human-centered justice. She continues to serve as an inspiration to colleagues, students, and aspiring attorneys, demonstrating that integrity, compassion, and strategic collaboration are the hallmarks of a truly impactful legal career.Learn More about Hon. Lynn O’Malley Taylor (Ret.):Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lynn-taylor or through her profile on JAMS, https://www.jamsadr.com/neutrals/lynn-taylor Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

