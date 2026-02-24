OCCU partners with Conductiv to strengthen income verification and support lending growth using AI

Lenders today must verify income with greater accuracy while maintaining speed and a seamless borrower experience. OCCU’s focus on scalable, member-centric innovation makes them an ideal partner.” — Gopal Swamy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conductiv, a fintech SaaS platform that helps lenders find more qualified borrowers, accelerate approvals, and expand lending portfolios safely, today announced that OCCU has partnered with Conductiv to enhance its income verification capabilities.“We are proud to partner with OCCU as they continue to invest in technology that strengthens lending performance and risk controls,” said Gopal Swamy , CEO at Conductiv. “Lenders today must verify income with greater accuracy while maintaining speed and a seamless borrower experience. OCCU’s focus on scalable, member-centric innovation makes them an ideal partner.”About Conductiv:Conductiv empowers lenders to grow portfolios profitably by uncovering more good loans hidden in their existing applications. Its permissioned data orchestration engine integrates seamlessly to expand the approval sweet spot, improve borrower experiences, and reduce operational friction, without increasing risk.The company’s solutions are designed to support modern lending environments where speed, accuracy, and risk management are equally critical. Learn more at Conductiv.co. About OCCU:OCCU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $3.5 billion in assets. The credit union was founded in Eugene, Oregon, in 1956 and remains headquartered there. OCCU has an expanding network of branches and digital tools to provide its more than 284,000 member-owners with a full suite of financial products and services. Learn more at MyOCCU.org.

