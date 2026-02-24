Influential Women: Stephanie Blackwell, LMSW, CASAC-T—Dedicated Social Worker And Youth Advocate

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Compassionate Leader in Trauma‑Informed Care, Clinical Excellence, and Professional Advocacy Across Human ServicesStephanie Blackwell, LMSW, CASAC-T, is a dedicated and compassionate Licensed Master Social Worker with over two decades of experience in the human services field. Throughout her career, Stephanie has combined clinical expertise, advocacy, and leadership to support vulnerable populations, demonstrating a commitment to social justice, equity, and individualized, trauma-informed care.Stephanie earned her Bachelor’s in Social Work from Molloy University and her Master’s in Social Work from Fordham University, where she also obtained a Specialized Certificate in Crisis and Resilience, in addition to her Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor-Trainee (CASAC-T) certification. During her academic journey, she displayed remarkable leadership and initiative, serving as President of the Social Work Student Association, studying abroad in Belgium to explore the European Social Welfare System, and attending the University of Connecticut’s Campaign School to deepen her knowledge of macro-level policy work. Her dedication and excellence were recognized when she was named BSW Student of the Year by the New York State Social Work Education Association in 2022.Stephanie’s professional experience spans a variety of leadership and clinical roles across multiple sectors. She began her work supporting adults with developmental disabilities in leadership roles and later served as a Case Manager at Bethany House of Nassau County, assisting women and children experiencing homelessness. The challenges and resilience she witnessed in the women and children she supported left a profound and lasting impact on her, shaping her commitment to client-centered care.For the past two years, Stephanie has served as the Lead Clinician at Lincoln Hall, where she supports and advocates for unaccompanied minors, ages 12-17, who have crossed U.S. borders seeking a better life. In this role, she supervises a team of nine clinicians, oversees treatment planning, facilitates clinical sessions, and provides emotional and professional support to staff. Currently, Stephanie is preparing to start a new role as Treatment Coordinator at The Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. She is excited and looking forward to continuing to grow and develop as a social worker while continuing to leave a lasting impact on vulnerable populations in this new role.Stephanie also practices as a Psychotherapist under Broady Counseling, LCSW, LLC, where she offers virtual psychotherapeutic services, demonstrating her commitment to providing accessible, individualized, evidence-based care for her clients.Beyond her clinical work, Stephanie is a passionate advocate for social work education and professional development. She serves as Vice President of the New York State Social Work Education Association (NYSSWEA) and contributes to its LEAD Policy Committee. She shares her expertise at conferences and public engagements, presenting on topics including cultural humility, macro-level social work and policy, domestic violence awareness, and trauma-informed care for vulnerable populations.Stephanie attributes her success to her compassion, consistency, and unwavering dedication to the people she serves. She credits her lived experiences, her natural empathy, and her instinctual ability to understand others as central to her professional achievements. Trusting her intuition has guided her decisions throughout her career, whether in leadership roles or direct clinical work. Her commitment to helping others has been a constant motivation, guiding her through three decades in human services and the past few years practicing as a licensed social worker.Stephanie emphasizes the impact of mentorship in her career. Influential professors from both her bachelor’s and master’s programs helped shape her clinical voice, professional confidence, and specialization in crisis, resilience, and trauma work. She encourages emerging social workers to trust their instincts, remain rooted in their purpose, and embrace boundaries, emotional resilience, and self-care as integral to sustaining a career in the human services field.Her advice to young women entering social work is clear: know your worth, never wait for permission to use your voice, and commit to deep learning in all aspects of the field—financials, operations, and strategy—not just the surface-level skills. Confidence grows through preparation and experience, she notes, not perfection, and consistent effort leads to meaningful opportunities.Stephanie recognizes some of the greatest challenges in social work today, including systemic inequities, insufficient resources for immigration-related services, and the emotional toll of burnout. However, she also identifies tremendous opportunities, including continuing education, advocacy, policy development, and elevating the visibility of social workers so that their work receives the recognition it deserves. She emphasizes that leaders who combine strategic thinking, emotional intelligence, and integrity will excel in this evolving environment.Core to Stephanie’s approach are the values of integrity, advocacy, fairness, and compassion. She strives to fight for equity, particularly for marginalized communities, and uses her voice to advocate for populations that often feel unheard. She prioritizes humility, respect, and dignity in her work, treating each individual with empathy and understanding. Stephanie believes that true success is measured not just by professional achievements but by the positive impact made in the lives of clients, colleagues, and the broader community.Stephanie has received recognition for her contributions and thought leadership. She has been featured by Fordham University’s Institute for Women and Girls for her article Courageous Conversations Leading to Cultural Humility. She is also a recipient of the Molloy University Alumni Service Award, highlighting her ongoing dedication to advancing social justice, equity, and the well-being of the communities she serves.Outside of her professional and philanthropic work, Stephanie enjoys sports, particularly college football, and is a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. She values time with her family, community service, and continuing her professional education. Stephanie is committed to further expanding her clinical skills through obtaining EMDR certification and is in the process of launching her website to share resources, blogs, and extend her impact on the community.Stephanie’s career reflects a profound dedication to human services, trauma-informed care, and leadership with empathy. From her early work in shelters and supporting individuals with developmental disabilities to her current role supporting immigrant minors and practicing private therapy, she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to advocacy, individualized care, and professional excellence. She views her greatest achievements not as individual milestones but as the daily impact she has on the lives of clients, families, and her clinical team.In every role, Stephanie Blackwell exemplifies the qualities of a compassionate, skilled, and visionary social worker. Her leadership, clinical expertise, and advocacy continue to shape the human services landscape, providing guidance and inspiration to both colleagues and the next generation of social workers. Through her work, Stephanie ensures that those she serves are seen, supported, and empowered to thrive, reflecting her enduring commitment to social justice, equity, and human dignity.Learn More about Stephanie Blackwell:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stephanie-blackwell Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.