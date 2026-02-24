Univision Computers Expands Managed IT Services in DeLand, Florida, Bringing 24/7 Business IT Support to Central Florida

Univision Computers now offers Managed IT Services in DeLand, FL—24/7 monitoring, cybersecurity, backup, cloud, and fast local support to cut downtime.

DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Univision Computers, a technology solution provider founded in 1989, announced expanded Managed IT Services DeLand FL and across Central Florida, delivering proactive IT support designed to reduce downtime, strengthen cybersecurity, and help growing organizations scale with confidence.With a local presence in DeLand, Univision Computers supports businesses throughout Volusia County and the greater Central Florida region, including DeLand, Daytona Beach, Orange City, Deltona, Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach, Ormond Beach, Sanford, and the Greater Orlando area.“Central Florida is booming, and businesses here need IT partners who can keep up,” said a Univision Computers representative. “Our goal is to deliver responsive, reliable support backed by proven processes and a proactive model—so business owners don’t have to wait days for help or worry about what’s happening on their network.”Managed IT Services built for Central Florida businessesUnivision Computers’ DeLand-area managed services are designed to serve organizations such as healthcare practices, professional services firms, and expanding teams that want enterprise-grade IT without the overhead of an in-house department. Key capabilities include:Managed IT Services (day-to-day monitoring, maintenance, troubleshooting, and strategic planning with predictable monthly costs)24/7/365 monitoring to identify and address issues before they become outagesCybersecurity services including protection against ransomware, phishing, and data breachesElevate Your Business with Expert Microsoft 365 Managed Support Is your team fully leveraging the power of Microsoft 365, or are you constantly battling technical glitches, security concerns, and configuration headaches? You're not alone. While Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) offers incredible tools for productivity, collaboration, and communication, managing its complexities can often distract from your core business objectives.Data Backup & Disaster Recovery , with Central Florida weather risk in mindCloud services (including Microsoft 365 support and cloud migration assistance)VoIP phone systems for modern, flexible communicationsA service model focused on speed, clarity, and accountabilityUnivision Computers emphasizes rapid response and straightforward communication, including a commitment to responding within 15 minutes or less and an average time of 3.5 minutes for clients to reach a technician, according to the company. The firm also highlights a satisfaction guarantee and a “plain English” approach to support.The company provides “one partner for every layer of your technology,” combining IT support, security, cloud, voice, and backup services under one roof to reduce vendor complexity and improve accountability.Local DeLand officeUnivision Computers’ DeLand location serves as a hub for Central Florida client support and consultations:

