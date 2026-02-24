Industry Report Predicts Power Grid Automation Systems Market Will Expand at a 7.1% CAGR Until 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The power grid automation systems sector has been witnessing substantial growth, driven by the evolving needs of modern electricity networks. As the energy landscape shifts toward smarter, more efficient, and sustainable solutions, this market is set for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and important trends shaping the industry’s future.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Power Grid Automation Systems Market

The power grid automation systems market has experienced robust growth recently. It is anticipated to increase from $31.64 billion in 2025 to $33.81 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This earlier expansion stems largely from efforts to modernize aging grid infrastructure, extend high-voltage transmission networks, meet rising electricity demands in urban centers, adopt digital substations, and minimize transmission losses.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $44.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. This forecasted growth is supported by increased investments in smart grid technologies, a greater share of renewable energy sources, heightened concerns about grid cybersecurity, the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and the rise of decentralized power generation models. Key trends anticipated during this period include more widespread deployment of SCADA and RTU systems within transmission networks, deeper integration of renewables into automated grids, growing use of advanced relays and intelligent electronic devices, adoption of hybrid grid monitoring software models, and a focus on real-time fault detection alongside self-healing grid capabilities.

Understanding Power Grid Automation Systems and Their Role

Power grid automation systems consist of integrated solutions that combine digital monitoring, control, and communication technologies to oversee electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. These systems facilitate real-time data gathering, analysis, and automated decision-making processes that enhance grid reliability, operational efficiency, and safety. By employing intelligent technologies throughout the power network, these systems optimize electricity flow, quickly identify faults, and reduce operational losses, thereby improving overall grid performance.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Power Grid Automation Systems Market

A major driver propelling the power grid automation systems market is the growing incorporation of renewable energy sources. These renewables—such as solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and geothermal power—are increasingly favored as cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change. Automation systems play a crucial role in supporting renewables by managing their variable output, optimizing energy distribution, and stabilizing the grid amid fluctuating solar and wind generation. For example, in December 2024, Eurostat reported that renewable energy accounted for 24.5% of total energy consumption in the EU in 2023, up from 23.0% the previous year. This rising adoption of renewable energy directly supports expansion in the power grid automation market.

Regional Outlook Highlights Asia-Pacific as the Fastest Growing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the power grid automation systems market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

