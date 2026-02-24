Influential Women: Danielle Ritzau, MSN, RN, CMSRN, TNCC—Perioperative Nurse, Air Force Officer And DNP Candidate

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Surgical Care and Leadership in Military Nursing While Championing Patient Safety, Interdisciplinary Collaboration, and MentorshipDanielle Ritzau, MSN, RN, CMSRN, TNCC, is a dedicated Perioperative Nurse, United States Air Force officer, and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) candidate, committed to advancing surgical care and fostering high-performing healthcare teams within military medicine. With a career rooted in clinical excellence and a passion for service, Danielle consistently demonstrates unwavering commitment to patient safety, operational readiness, and professional development. Her leadership blends frontline nursing expertise with the strategic demands of military healthcare delivery, positioning her as a trusted resource and mentor in her field.Currently, Danielle serves as a Perioperative Nurse at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Alaska, where she supports surgical readiness and complex patient care in a dynamic operational environment. In this role, she ensures seamless coordination of surgical procedures while maintaining high standards for patient safety and clinical efficiency. Prior to her current assignment, Danielle spent over four years at the 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where she contributed to primary care, patient advocacy, and multidisciplinary clinical coordination.Her civilian nursing experience includes positions at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Professional Pediatric Home Care, where she honed patient-centered care practices, strengthened communication skills, and developed clinical versatility across diverse patient populations. These experiences laid the foundation for her holistic approach to nursing, emphasizing both technical proficiency and compassionate care.Danielle earned her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Administration, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, where she is also completing her DNP. Her academic accomplishments complement her clinical experience, equipping her to implement evidence-based practices and contribute strategically to military healthcare operations.Reflecting on her career, Danielle attributes her success to the incredible friends who have supported her along the way. Their encouragement and belief in her goals have consistently inspired her to grow, persevere, and pursue opportunities with confidence. She cites the most impactful career advice she has received as advocating for herself, a philosophy that has empowered her to take ownership of her professional development and boldly pursue new challenges.Danielle encourages young women entering her industry to set clear goals and dedicate themselves to achieving them. She emphasizes the importance of genuine passion, which can carry individuals through challenging moments. Once a specialty that inspires them is discovered, Danielle advises pursuing it wholeheartedly and getting involved as early as possible.One of the biggest challenges in Danielle’s field is ensuring timely access to supplies, particularly in remote environments like Alaska, where logistics can be unpredictable. Additionally, the ongoing transition and integration within the Defense Health Agency creates a dynamic that affects workflow, processes, and operational readiness. Simultaneously, maintaining deployment readiness—both mentally and physically—remains a constant priority. Navigating these demands successfully requires adaptability, resilience, and a strong commitment to mission-focused care.The values that guide Danielle both professionally and personally are grace, patience, respect, and a commitment to being helpful. She strives to approach every situation with understanding and empathy, treat others with dignity, and contribute positively wherever she can. These principles shape the way she cares for patients, collaborates with colleagues, and navigates challenges in all areas of her life.Recognized for her compassion, leadership, and collaborative spirit, Danielle Ritzau continues to shape the future of military nursing through mentorship, evidence-based practice, and an unwavering commitment to excellence in every mission she supports.Disclaimer: None of the topics discussed in this article is a reflection of the Air Force, DHA, or Department of War.Learn More about Danielle Ritzau:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/danielle-ritzau Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

