Influential Women: Dawn Delise Pelon, Marketing Leader And Brand Strategist Driving Innovation In B2B And B2C Markets

COLLEGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Marketing Executive and Agency Owner Building High-Performance Teams and Shaping Impactful, Enduring BrandsDawn Delise Pelon is a seasoned marketing leader, brand strategist, and agency owner recognized for her expertise in building high-performance teams and creating customer-focused brands. Her career began at the Ritz-Carlton and other performance-driven organizations, where she gained foundational experience in service excellence and internal culture principles that continue to guide her leadership and strategic approach today. With extensive knowledge in integrated marketing communications, brand development, customer experience, and go-to-market strategy, Dawn has partnered with some of the world’s most respected legacy brands across both B2B and B2C markets.Throughout her career, Dawn has held influential leadership roles in global organizations, including CNH Industrial, Mercedes-Benz USA, and Navistar. She has led large-scale brand transformations, national advertising campaigns, dealer and channel enablement programs, and data-driven marketing initiatives designed to enhance customer experience and accelerate business growth. As Principal and Brand Builder at Point2 Performance and longtime Managing Partner at Think3 Marketing, she continues to drive innovation as a Fractional CMO—streamlining operations, integrating AI technologies, and aligning teams around measurable, growth-oriented strategies.Dawn’s expertise and leadership have earned her widespread respect across the marketing and agriculture industries. She is an award-winning professional recognized by organizations such as NAMA, min Media Industry News, the AVA Digital Awards, and IHAF, among others. She has served in multiple leadership and board roles, including as President of the Philadelphia American Marketing Association, and continues to contribute to various industry associations, sharing insights and mentoring the next generation of marketing professionals.Dawn attributes her success to her unwavering commitment to being genuinely helpful to others. She believes that supporting those around her has shaped her leadership style, strengthened her professional relationships, and allowed her to make meaningful contributions in every role she has held.The best career advice Dawn has ever received is to remain humble while appreciating the unique value she brings to every environment. She was also encouraged to stand strong as a woman—confident in her abilities, grounded in her purpose, and unafraid to take up space.For young women entering her industry, Dawn advises staying grounded in who they are and never feeling the need to set aside their womanhood. She encourages leading with professionalism, integrity, and strong values, noting that when these standards are upheld, others naturally follow.Dawn identifies one of the biggest challenges in her field as navigating the wide range of decisions and approaches people bring to the table. Without continuous networking and strong professional connections, it’s easy to fall behind or miss important developments. However, she views this challenge as an equally significant opportunity: building meaningful relationships, staying connected, and learning from others can open doors, strengthen collaboration, and drive long-term success.The values that guide Dawn, both personally and professionally, include staying true to herself and demonstrating genuine appreciation for the people in her life. She believes integrity begins with authenticity, and she carries this principle into every decision she makes. Deeply grateful for the support of her friends and family, Dawn strives to honor them by leading with gratitude and respect in all that she does.Dedicated to excellence, collaboration, and performance, Dawn Delise Pelon continues to help organizations strengthen their brands from the inside out while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Her career exemplifies a balance of strategic insight, people-focused leadership, and unwavering commitment to creating meaningful impact for brands and the teams that bring them to life.Learn More about Dawn Delise Pelon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/dawndelise-pelon or through her profile on Point2 Performance, https://point2performance.com/about-us Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

