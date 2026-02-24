Influential Women Profiles Sandy Walters: President and CEO of Eco Legacy Solutions, LLC

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Measurable Impact Through Innovative, Community-Focused Environmental ProjectsFort Myers, Florida — Sandy Walters, President, CEO, and Lead Facilitator of Eco Legacy Solutions, LLC, has been recognized for her remarkable leadership and dedication to advancing sustainable environmental solutions that create meaningful, measurable benefits for both communities and ecosystems. With over 30 years of experience in environmental science, planning, and project facilitation, Sandy has established herself as a visionary leader, guiding both public- and private-sector clients in implementing projects that balance ecological stewardship with practical community needs.Sandy founded Eco Legacy Solutions, LLC, with the mission of fostering long-lasting positive impacts on both people and the planet. The firm specializes in sustainable project planning, environmental permitting, coastal and habitat restoration, and the design of nature-based solutions. Through her leadership, Eco Legacy Solutions delivers projects that integrate organizational objectives with environmental priorities, ensuring that communities benefit from responsible, evidence-based interventions.Her career is marked by leadership in senior roles across multiple organizations, including founding Sandra Walters Consultants, Inc., where she managed complex initiatives such as airport expansions, port master plan updates, and water management system rehabilitations. Sandy also served as Coastal Group Lead at Resource Environmental Solutions LLC, directing projects that improved habitat and water quality across Florida. Additionally, she has provided expert guidance to federal agencies such as the EPA and NOAA, giving more than 20 expert court testimonies and earning gubernatorial appointments to regional planning boards and councils overseeing multimillion-dollar conservation initiatives.Sandy holds a Master’s in Marine Affairs, specializing in marine and coastal science and policy, from the Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science at the University of Miami, and a Bachelor of Science in Animal Behavior and Marine Biology from the University of California, Davis. Her academic background and decades of experience have equipped her to approach environmental challenges with both scientific rigor and practical insight, resulting in solutions that are innovative, collaborative, and impactful.Throughout her career, Sandy has emphasized the power of collaboration, cultivating teams that challenge, support, and inspire one another. She believes that sustainable environmental solutions are built not only on expertise but on fearless communication and cross-disciplinary cooperation. This philosophy continues to guide her work at Eco Legacy Solutions, where she fosters unity, creativity, and a lasting legacy of positive change.Outside of her professional life, Sandy enjoys exploring the world with her husband through hiking, kayaking, and traveling. A trained classical singer, she carries the lessons of discipline, creativity, and harmonization into her professional work, applying them to every project to achieve lasting environmental and community impact.Sandy Walters’ career reflects her unwavering commitment to creating sustainable solutions that leave a lasting legacy for both communities and ecosystems. Through her work at Eco Legacy Solutions, she continues to serve as a trusted leader and advocate, guiding projects that unite people, foster innovation, and deliver meaningful, long-term environmental and community impact.Learn More about Sandy Walters:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sandy-walters or through her profile on Eco Legacy Solutions, https://ecolegacy.us/about-the-founder/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

