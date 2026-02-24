Christian Theological Seminary to Host 2026 Faith & Action Spring Conference: From Trauma to Transformation: Healing Pathways for Children, Families & Leaders

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) will convene individuals and groups from Central Indiana’s faith, nonprofit, government and therapeutic sectors for the 2026 Faith & Action Spring Conference, "From Trauma to Transformation: Healing Pathways for Children, Families & Leaders" on March 19 at 9 am at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.At a time when trauma is shaping daily life in profound ways—particularly for families experiencing or at risk of poverty—the conference will explore how communities can respond with holistic, equitable, and trauma-informed solutions that foster resilience and long-term stability.The conference will feature a keynote presentation by Chanequa Walker-Barnes, PhD, a nationally recognized scholar, theologian, and clinical psychologist whose work centers on healing the legacies of racial and gender oppression. A professor of practical theology and pastoral care at Columbia Theological Seminary, Dr. Walker-Barnes integrates psychology, spirituality, and racial justice to equip leaders with practical tools for transformation across faith communities and neighborhoods.In her keynote, "Living (and Caring) in a Traumagenic Society", Dr. Walker-Barnes will examine what it means to inhabit a society whose structures, norms, and narratives routinely generate harm, stress, and disconnection—particularly for minoritized communities. Drawing from psychology, public health, and spirituality, she will explore the impact of “everyday trauma” and outline key elements of trauma-informed care.Her message is especially urgent as more Indianapolis households navigate mental health challenges, chronic stress, housing and food insecurity, and intergenerational trauma. Addressing mental health, conference organizers emphasize, is not optional—it is a critical barrier that must be removed to break cycles of poverty.Breakout Sessions & Community PanelFollowing the keynote, local leaders will facilitate breakout sessions designed to foster dialogue and application of trauma-informed practices within congregations, nonprofits, and community organizations.A cross-sector panel discussion will highlight how collaboration among faith communities, social services, education partners, and neighborhood organizations can align trauma-informed strategies with anti-poverty efforts. The panel will be moderated by Jay Chaudhary and will feature:• Rev. Dr. Dwight Holland• Rev. Dr. Preston Adams III, Family and Community Partners• Brandon Cosby, Flanner House• Denise A. Senter, LMHC, Reach for YouthPanelists will discuss both immediate needs and root causes, emphasizing mental health as a holistic pathway toward economic stability and communal well-being.Lunch & Afternoon Workshop (CEU Credits Available)An optional afternoon workshop, "Stewarding Trauma, Empowering Resilience" (1:00–3:30 p.m.), will offer continuing education credits and equip leaders with sustainable practices for supporting others while caring for themselves. Participants will learn to:• Recognize signs of secondary traumatic stress and compassion fatigue• Practice embodied and relational approaches that strengthen resilience• Apply trauma-informed frameworks centered on agency, safety, and communal care• Develop personal and organizational care plans that sustain long-term ministry and serviceGrant Application RequirementAttendance at the morning portion of the Spring Conference is a prerequisite for organizations seeking to apply for a 2026 Faith & Action grant. While attendance at the afternoon workshop is not required for grant applicants, it is strongly encouraged as a valuable professional development opportunity.####The Faith & Action Project at Christian Theological Seminary connects and equips communities of faith and cross-sector partners to address poverty through collaboration, learning, and action. Through public convenings and catalytic grantmaking, Faith & Action advances practical, solution-oriented responses that promote inclusive well-being across Central Indiana. The Faith & Action Project is generously supported by the Mike and Sue Smith Family Fund and the Petticrew Foundation.Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) is a fully accredited ecumenical graduate school open to all with historic roots in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ. CTS offers masters and doctoral degree programs through its School of Theology and School of Counseling, accessible mental health services through the Counseling Center, and collaboration to address systemic social justice issues through the Faith & Action Project.

