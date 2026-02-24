Leclercq American Capital LLC invests in Indivi.io, a Swiss specialist in digital biomarkers for neurology

Thomas Leclercq Leclercq American Capital LLC

The US-based firm belonging to entrepreneur Thomas Leclercq is strengthening its exposure to “data biotechnology” by taking a strategic stake in Indivi.io

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US private investment firm belonging to entrepreneur Thomas Leclercq , Leclercq American Capital LLC, has announced an equity investment in Indivi.io , a Basel (Switzerland)–based medtech company specializing in the development of digital biomarkers for neurological diseases through a shareholding company. The amount and terms of the transaction are not disclosed, but the investment is fully aligned with the company’s strategy, focused on data technologies applied to biotechnology.Based in Basel, Indivi.io has established itself as a reference player in the development of digital biomarkers and digital endpoints for neuroscience research, with a particular focus on multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.Strategic fit with Leclercq American Capital’s “data biotechnology” thesisFor Leclercq American Capital LLC, the acquisition of a stake in Indivi.io reflects a strong conviction: the future of biotechnology will be driven by the convergence of high-quality data, artificial intelligence and precision medicine.By targeting companies that can:• generate deep, well-structured clinical data• industrialize advanced analytics pipelines• address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needThe firm pursues a strategy focused on supporting technology infrastructures that de-risk pharmaceutical R&D and accelerate the delivery of innovative treatments to patients.Indivi.io ticks all these boxes: a data-native platform, a focus on high-stakes neurodegenerative diseases, a patient-centric approach and the ability to integrate seamlessly into the workflows of both pharmaceutical companies and academic teams.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.