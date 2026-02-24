UAE IT Firms Lead in PPC and Web Development at 2025 TechBehemoths Awards

United Arab Emirates ranks 14th worldwide with 5,475 votes, showcasing strong performance in PPC and Web Development at the 2025 TechBehemoths Global Awards

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TechBehemoths Global Excellence Awards 2025 confirm the United Arab Emirates’ strong positioning among the world’s leading digital markets, ranking 8th globally by total number of award-winning companies. With nearly 110 nominated firms and 60 winners across 20 IT service categories, the UAE consolidates its role as a regional technology hub driven by innovation, digital transformation, and sustained investment in advanced technologies.In Pay-Per-Click (PPC) , the UAE recorded significant progress, ranking 17th globally in 2025, up from 33rd in 2024, while maintaining 2nd place in the Middle East for the second consecutive year. The number of participating PPC companies increased from 291 to 341, nominations rose from 6 to 8, and winners grew from 1 to 3.The market benefits from high mobile penetration, multilingual campaign capabilities, and strong demand in sectors such as real estate and e-commerce. Three companies distinguished themselves in this category: GNEXT LLC (Abu Dhabi) with 200 points, 3 DIGITAL (Dubai) with 175 points, and Aspiration Worx (Dubai) with 157 points, demonstrating measurable, performance-driven results. Web Development emerged as the UAE’s strongest-performing service. The country ranked 1st in the Middle East for the second consecutive year and improved globally from 18th place in 2024 to 11th in 2025. Participating companies increased from 501 to 598, nominations from 25 to 29, and winners from 8 to 11. This growth reflects national digital transformation initiatives, near-universal internet adoption, rapid e-commerce expansion, and strong implementation of AI-driven and scalable web technologies.Leading award winners in this category include GXLOCATE (Abu Dhabi), yoyo sites (Dubai), Norrspark (Dubai), Clicktap Digital Technologies (Dubai), Virtue Xolutions (Dubai), and Hello Pixels (Dubai), recognized for high-performance and innovation-driven web solutions.Regionally, the UAE outperformed neighboring markets, with Saudi Arabia recording 3 winners and Qatar recording 2 winners in Web Development. Innovation centers such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to drive growth through large-scale adoption of AI, cloud computing, blockchain, and smart city technologies.The 2025 results reflect a more competitive and performance-oriented environment, reinforcing the UAE’s status as one of the most dynamic and future-ready technology ecosystems globally.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a German-made platform connecting over 55,970 IT companies from 143 countries and more than 7,000 cities worldwide, helping businesses identify reliable partners in software development, AI, digital marketing, and related services.

