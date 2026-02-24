MetroWest YMCA wins American Camp Association’s coveted Character at Camp Grant

Character focus at MetroWest YMCA camps features daily recognition, including the awarding of character-based “Camp-Champs” bracelets to celebrate campers who model respect, responsibility, inclusion, and empathy. The MetroWest YMCA will leverage the Character at Camp Grant to build on already flourishing programming by expanding structured daily group circles, guided reflection activities, and hands-on lessons that help campers actively practice kindness, integrit

MetroWest Y day camps in Framingham, Natick, and the 122-acre Outdoor Center in Hopkinton to deepen longstanding commitment to youth development

Summer camp is a powerful setting for learning, connection, and growth, and kids need that experience now more than ever, given how isolated many have become.” — Rick MacPherson, President & CEO MetroWest YMCA

HOPKINTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deepening its longstanding commitment to youth development, belonging, and community, the MetroWest YMCA announced Tuesday its selection as a grantee of the American Camp Association’s Character at Camp Grant Program.MetroWest YMCA ’s trusted summer day camps create connected communities at campuses in Framingham, Natick, and the 122-acre Outdoor Center in Hopkinton, where campers enjoy a balance of outdoor adventure, creativity, and play that build skills, confidence, and character. Led by experienced youth development professionals, the MetroWest YMCA’s traditional and specialty day camps are intentionally designed to support every child’s growth.“We develop character through fun camp experiences, emphasizing Kindness, Integrity, and Resilience as kids’ three main superpowers,” said Bartt Pinchuck, Executive Director of the MetroWest YMCA Outdoor Center. “This grant will help us take our focus on building character in our campers and staff to the next level. We’re really excited to build on these strong foundations and help our community’s young people grow with intention.”By participating in the Character at Camp program, a competitive national initiative supported by Lilly Endowment Inc., the MetroWest YMCA joins a national network of camps working with the American Camp Association to advance best practices in character development.The MetroWest YMCA will leverage the Character at Camp Grant to build on already flourishing programming by expanding structured daily group circles, guided reflection activities, and hands-on lessons that help campers actively practice kindness, integrity, and resilience. Campers will engage in real-life scenarios, collaborative challenges, and service-oriented projects that reinforce these strengths in meaningful ways.The grant will also enhance staff training and coaching, equipping counselors to intentionally transform everyday moments—such as resolving peer conflicts, navigating group challenges, or working through setbacks—into powerful opportunities for character growth. Daily recognition, including the awarding of character-based “Camp-Champs” bracelets, will continue to celebrate campers who model respect, responsibility, inclusion, and empathy.“Summer camp is a powerful setting for learning, connection, and growth, and kids need that experience now more than ever, given how isolated many have become,” said President & CEO Rick MacPherson. “When we intentionally nurture character in this kind of environment, kids are better equipped to reach their goals, build strong relationships, and thrive. The MetroWest YMCA is honored to earn this opportunity to expand our strong character development work at our camps.”Ensuring that campers are fully supported means that staff must be fully supported and trained as well, Pinchuck emphasized. Staff are selected not only for skill but for demonstrated character. Counselors are expected to model kindness in how they include others, integrity in how they take responsibility for their actions, and resilience in how they navigate challenges alongside campers. The MetroWest YMCA provides camp staff with training in CPR & First Aid, youth development, child safety and guidance (informed by Praesidium standards), activity planning, and youth mental health support through renowned programs such as LEAD (Let's Empower, Advocate, and Do) and CampWell.Recognizing that character development doesn’t stop when a child gets off the bus for camp, the MetroWest YMCA prioritizes providing parents with resources through camp newsletters that include character development sections and ideas they can use at home, cementing character as critical across all facets of life. At the MetroWest YMCA, character is not just taught—it is lived daily by the staff who guide each activity, conversation, and challenge.The MetroWest YMCA prioritizes accessibility and inclusion, with tuition for its summer programs priced well below the national average cost-per-day cited in an analysis by Care.com. Financial assistance is also available on a sliding scale to further increase the accessibility of camp, thanks to generous donations to the Y’s Annual Campaign.Registration is now open for the MetroWest YMCA’s summer day camps in Hopkinton, Framingham, and Natick. For more information about the MetroWest YMCA’s camps, visit metrowestymca.org/camp About the MetroWest YMCA:The MetroWest YMCA is a cause-driven nonprofit dedicated to creating healthier, connected communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The MetroWest YMCA provides inclusive programming that strengthens the body, mind, and spirit of more than 25,000 community members annually at every stage of life—including early learning and childcare, before- and after-school programs, summer camps, fitness and wellness classes, aquatics, sports, enrichment activities, and health intervention programs. MetroWest YMCA campers explore their interests through STEM, robotics, creative arts, sports, aquatics, and outdoor education, guided by leaders who encourage them to try new things, respect differences, and build strong relationships. Eliminating financial barriers to engagement, the MetroWest YMCA (EIN 04-2281530) ensures everyone in the community has the opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive. Visit metrowestymca.org for more information.

