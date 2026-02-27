Healing Hands Clinic Raises $30 Million from Global Private Equity Firm L Catterton

Healing Hands Clinic Main Branch Pune Great minds meeting for a greater vision! Thrilled to capture this moment during our investment strategy meeting with the L Catterton team. Securing this partnership marks a new chapter for Healing Hands Clinic.

Pune-based Healing Hands Clinic raised $30 million from global PE firm L Catterton.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing Hands Clinic has recently completed its first round of institutional funding to the tune of $30 million through its partner, US-based L Catterton. Healing hands clinics were originally established in 2013 and have been self-funded until this recent investment.

Led by Dr. Ashwin Porwal along with original partners Dr. Snehal Porwal and Roshan Porwal, Healing Hands Clinic focuses on the diagnosis and management of anorectal (piles, fistulas, ulcers) and pelvic floor conditions (constipation).

In addition to providing specialty treatments for anorectal and pelvic conditions, Healing Hands offers treatment for a wide range of general surgical conditions such as hernias, pilonidal sinuses, varicose veins, circumcision, lipoma, and specific urological procedures.

Healing Hands Clinic began with one clinic in Pune; however, it has now expanded to more than thirty-five clinics in multiple cities throughout India including Pune, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Lucknow and Mysore. Healing Hands claims it has successfully treated over 1,000,000 patients (including some who traveled from abroad) and it has received over 22,000 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.9 stars.

The Healing Hands Clinic is viewed by many as one of the top centres for treating piles in India, because of its innovative techniques (DLPL, LHP 360) there are fewer than one per cent of patients who require further treatment after visiting the clinic. This is far below the industry standard of over twenty percent of patients requiring follow-up treatment after they have received treatment for either piles or fistula.

The organization focuses on patient compassion with high footfall via word-of-mouth referrals. Along with geographic expansion, the organization ensures the skill of physicians with the best technologies, facilitating the expansion of the organization from the single branch located in the city of Pune.

First in Super-Specialty: Recognized as the first medical setup in India to establish Proctology as a dedicated super-specialty.

Inventing New Techniques: Dr. Ashwin Porwal invented DLPL (Distal Laser Proximal Ligation), a highly successful and patented procedure for treating complex recurrent fistulas. He also developed the SMILE Mesh technique for umbilical hernias.

Bringing Advanced Tech to India: The clinic introduced MRI Defecography for diagnosing chronic constipation to Pune. It was also the first in India to introduce Laser Hemorrhoidoplasty (LHP) for piles and the Leonardo Laser for anorectal disorders.

Surgical Firsts: Performed the first S.T.A.R.R. (Stapled Trans Anal Rectal Resection) surgery for chronic constipation in Maharashtra and the first P.O.P.S. (Pelvic Organ Prolapse Suspension) surgery in India.

Asia Book of Records (2021): The surgical team successfully cured a 63-year-old patient with a 110cm long Anal Fistula (the track extended from the buttocks down to the knee), which is the longest ever recorded in medical history.

Highest Surgery Volumes in Asia: The clinic holds the record for performing the maximum number of STARR surgeries, as well as the highest volume of Stapler Haemorrhoidopexies per month in Asia.

Global Centers of Excellence: * Awarded as India's 1st "Center of Excellence for 3D Mesh Hernia Surgery" by Dr. John Murphy (Ex-President of the American Hernia Society).

L Catterton has an interest in backing consumer-facing companies in the health and wellness industries, and this investment fits very nicely into L Catterton’s focus on consumer-facing health and wellness opportunities. Also, L Catterton has launched a 600 million dollar (USD) consumer focused investment fund with an exclusive focus on Asia. Investments by L Catterton range between 25 million (USD) and 150 million (USD).

L Catterton has about 38 billion dollars (USD) of total global assets under management and is backed by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Roshan Porwal, co-founder and CEO of Healing Hands Clinic, commented on the announcement of the partnership between Healing Hands Clinic and L Catterton.

"This partnership with L Catterton is a significant milestone for us, as it will allow us to expand the reach of Healing Hands and maintain the same level of clinical standards and outcomes for patients at all Healing Hands locations, as well as continue to deliver evidence-based methodologies supported by technology and research."



Dr. Ashwin Porwal (Founder) stated that: “Anorectal/pelvic floor disorders impact many individuals, but there is not much awareness regarding these conditions leading to little access to specialized care, primarily due to the social stigma. Through this partnership, we will establish dedicated Centers of Excellence throughout India which will help bridge the gap between the need and availability of treatment services.”

With funding from this source, Healing Hands Clinic will grow to 150 total centers by 2030 and will continue to invest in training for physicians, state-of-the-art medical technology development, and the establishment of standardized clinical protocols.

Healing Hands Clinic expects this investment will further strengthen their leadership role in India’s very fragmented proctology healthcare market.



