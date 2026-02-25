Happy Even After Announces Winner of 2025 From Conflict to Growth Scholarship

Sarah Goldberg, Winner of The From Conflict to Growth Scholarship

Sarah Goldberg is the recipient of the $2,500 From Conflict to Growth Scholarship from Happy Even After Family Law.

Divorce reminds me of growing up on the Gulf Coast during hurricane season. Everything is dark, power is out, and conditions only worsen until the storm passes, and the sun shines again.” — Sarah Goldberg, Scholarship Winner

HAMDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The From Conflict to Growth Scholarship offered by Happy Even After Family Law provides students impacted by divorce the opportunity to receive $2,500 to support their continued education. Undergraduate and graduate students are invited to submit a 1,000-word essay describing how their parents’ divorce has influenced their experiences and personal development.This year, Sarah Goldberg’s essay on her parents’ divorce captured the team’s attention. Goldberg does not shy away from the realities of her experience, including heightened anxiety, hyper-independence, and her parentification as she cared for her siblings’ emotional needs.“Divorce reminds me of growing up on the Gulf Coast during hurricane season,” says Goldberg. “The water is rough and dangerous, housing and foundations crumble, and the beautiful white sand turns to mud. Everything is dark, power is out, and conditions only worsen until the storm passes, the water settles, and the sun shines again.”“Divorce, just like a community after a storm,” she continues, “depends on resilience.”Now, Goldberg intends to use her resilience to make waves in the legal field. She is currently a student at the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and will graduate in May 2026. She has already accepted a position as a clerk with a federal district court judge upon passing the Bar Exam.“This is a highly competitive post-graduate position that I have been working towards for years,” she says, “and I am beyond excited to dive into my career.”The team wishes Goldberg the best of luck with her final semester and has no doubt that she will have an incredible impact on the legal profession.About Happy Even After Family LawThe Happy Even After Family Law team understands that families undergoing divorce are going through one of the most challenging ordeals they will face in their lifetime. That is why Happy Even After Family Law wants to make sure that today’s divorcees have the opportunity to work with tried-and-tested divorce lawyers.Happy Even After Family Law puts divorcees in touch with experienced Connecticut divorce lawyers who can tackle individual cases with compassion and care. The firm has supported thousands of clients on their journey to independent life and believes that divorce can be beautiful when divorcees have the right support.Anyone in need of legal guidance ahead of upcoming divorce proceedings can contact Happy Even After Family Law for a case consultation

