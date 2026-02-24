Jeeva Clinical Trials Calls on Global Life Sciences Leaders to Modernize Infrastructure for AI-Driven Drug Development A visionary foundational platform for AI-powered clinical trials Jeeva Clinical Trials Inc Logo

Clinical Trials suffer due to inherent inefficiencies in manual workflows built on fragmented systems. It's time for a new foundation built for Agentic AI.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeeva Clinical Trials today amplified its call to action for the global pharmaceutical and clinical research ecosystem: Artificial Intelligence will not transform drug development unless organizations modernize the IT infrastructure beneath it.The message — first articulated in a recent thought leadership article by Founder and CEO Harsha K. Rajasimha — has gained strong traction following industry-wide discussions at AI Impact Summit, as well as at two of the most influential global healthcare gatherings of 2026 to date: JPMorgan Healthcare Conference and BIO International Convention. Across these forums, one theme consistently emerged: AI is advancing rapidly — but infrastructure modernization is lagging behind.AI Is Advancing Faster Than InfrastructureFrom predictive enrollment modeling to protocol optimization and real-time financial forecasting, AI applications are proliferating across the drug development lifecycle. However, discussions at AI Impact Summit 2026 and throughout JPMorgan and BIO revealed a sobering reality: most organizations are attempting to deploy AI on fragmented, legacy IT ecosystems.“AI is not the constraint,” said Harsha K. Rajasimha, Founder and CEO of Jeeva Clinical Trials. “The constraint is infrastructure. If you deploy advanced intelligence on siloed, outdated systems, you amplify inefficiency. If you deploy AI on a unified, cloud-native architecture, you amplify speed, compliance, and patient impact.”The Industry’s Strategic CrossroadsAt AI Impact Summit 2026, industry leaders emphasized the acceleration of generative AI, agentic AI frameworks, and predictive automation in life sciences. Yet many panel discussions highlighted integration friction, data harmonization gaps, and validation complexity.Similarly, at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2026, investor conversations centered on capital efficiency, trial acceleration, and operational resilience. At BIO Biotech Showcase 2026, global biotech executives stressed the urgency of shortening development timelines and reducing trial risk.The common thread:AI adoption is inevitable. Infrastructure transformation is optional — but only for now.Fragmentation vs. Unification: The Competitive DivideAccording to Jeeva Clinical Trials, life sciences organizations now face two divergent paths:Path 1: Layer AI onto Fragmented Legacy SystemsThis approach offers minimal disruption and results in more costs and complexities:* Ongoing data silos* Manual reconciliation* Validation complexity* Technical debt accumulation* Limited automation gains* Expensive systems integration and interoperability to maintain such a complex infrastructure* Organizations may achieve incremental improvements — but not systemic acceleration.Path 2: Transition to Unified, AI-Native Platforms* Cloud-based, interoperable, regulatory-grade systems enable:* Real-time unified data visibility* Embedded AI within validated workflows* Automated compliance tracking* Multi-site scalability* Dynamic development timelines, revenues, and enrollment forecasting“The difference is structural,” Rajasimha stated. “AI cannot sit outside your operational backbone. It must be embedded within a unified system designed for intelligence from day one.”Why This Matters NowIn 2026, capital markets are demanding efficiency. Patients are demanding faster access to therapies. Regulators are increasingly open to innovation — but only when data integrity and auditability are preserved. “Every month of delay in drug development represents enormous financial cost and human cost,” said Rajasimha. “When infrastructure is unified and AI-native, you can reduce site start-up times, detect risks earlier, forecast revenue accurately, and accelerate trial execution. That is not theoretical — that is operational transformation.” As a founding member of BLPN, we are thrilled to showcase the Jeeva Clinical Trials AI-embedded unified infrastructure on March 10 and 11 at Informa Connect’s LSX Inv€$tival Showcase USA at the Miami Beach Convention Center, FL.Compliance as a Foundation for InnovationThroughout the year’s global conferences, regulatory readiness remained a key discussion point. AI applications must operate within 21 CFR Part 11-compliant environments, maintain audit trails, and provide explainable outputs.“Modern AI does not remove compliance responsibility,” Rajasimha noted. “It intensifies the need for validated, secure, cloud-native systems. Compliance must be embedded — not retrofitted.”A Call to Industry LeadershipJeeva Clinical Trials urges sponsors, CROs, and site networks to treat infrastructure modernization as a board-level priority rather than an IT afterthought.Key leadership questions include:Is your data harmonized and AI-ready?Are your systems interoperable and cloud-native?Are you minimizing disruption — or maximizing transformation?“Organizations with existing complex legacy infrastructure that modernize today will define the next decade of clinical research,” Rajasimha concluded. “Those who delay will continue layering intelligence on top of inefficiency. The good news is that modernizing your tech infrastructure need not cost millions of dollars anymore. With Jeeva's consumption-based transparent pricing , you can get started with a nominal one-time setup/configuration fee and scale on a per-participant-per-month basis as your trials screen and enroll participants across the enterprise. For smaller clinical-stage Biopharmaceutical and MedTech sponsors, it's best to start your clinical development journey on a regulatory-grade, modern, unified, and AI-ready platform from day #1.”About Jeeva Clinical TrialsJeeva Clinical Trials is a mission-driven, cloud-based, AI-native, unified platform integrating CTMS, EDC, eSource, eConsent, eCOA, centralized scheduling, flexible decentralized or hybrid trials, and recruitment workflows under one secure login and a transparent per-participant-per-month subscription. Designed for sponsors, CROs, and multi-site research networks, Jeeva enables accelerated study start-up, real-time compliance oversight, and intelligent automation across the clinical trial lifecycle at an enterprise scale. Trusted by prestigious organizations such as Frantz Viral Therapeutics, ImmunoACT, Taxa technologies, IR Centers USA, and George Mason University, their technology supports diverse study designs, from traditional to fully decentralized models, across disease areas including oncology and rare diseases. Leading with transparent pricing, Jeeva is transforming clinical trials. Accelerating therapies. Empowering patients.

